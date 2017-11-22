Keys to the Game: Chargers vs. Cowboys

3. Nothing Changes Without Zeke – The Cowboys will be without one of the game's premiere running backs as Ezekiel Elliot is suspended for the Thanksgiving Day game. However, the Bolts can't afford to take Dallas' run game lightly as they possess a pair of talented running backs as well as a powerhouse offensive line that dominates at the point of attack. Alfred Morris is expected to be the team's primary back, and has averaged 6.2 yards per carry on the year. The veteran had 17 carries a week ago for 91 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Rod Smith has been explosive since getting more looks, carrying the rock 21 times for 94 yards (4.5 ypc). As Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley explained, not much changes for the Chargers even though Elliott won't be on the field:

"You see some of the same philosophies. They are who they are. They've got that really good offensive line up front. And I think where they do such a really good job is running the ball. They're still very effective at it. And it's not just one scheme. They have zone scheme, stretch with puller. You see a little pistol and option. So in a short week with all of the things that they do, we just have to really be on our rules..."

Lynn also praised Dallas' rushing attack: