Keys to the Game: Bills vs. Chargers

3. Stop Shady – The Bolts may rank last against the run, but they've made marked improvement over the last few games. Also, it's an example of how stats can be misleading. For instance, while the Jaguars technically ran for 135 yards a week ago, 56 came on a fake punt when the defense was on the sideline. Removing that one play, the Chargers gave up only 79 yards on 27 carries against the number one rushing attack in the NFL. It also means the 5.0 ypc L.A. gave up according to the statsheet was actually 3.0 ypc. While the Bolts bottled up the powerful Leonard Fournette, they'll have an equally tough task against LeSean McCoy, who has a completely different running style. "Shady" is as shifty as they come, and with the Bills making a QB change, it only makes sense to assume they'll feed one of the NFL's elite running backs. To that end, safety Jahleel Addae weighed in on what it will take to limit McCoy's damage: