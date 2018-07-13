Keenan Allen Ranked No. 11 on NFL Fantasy's Top 50 Players List

Two days after running back Melvin Gordon was ranked No. 16 on NFL Fantasy's Top 50 player list, wide receiver Keenan Allen joins him, clocking in at No. 11. Allen started 15 of 16 games last season, setting new career highs with 102 receptions and 1,393 receiving yards. As a result, he was selected for his first Pro Bowl.

Allen also managed to chip in on defense. In Week 16 vs. the Jets, he picked off Bryce Petty's Hail Mary pass, making him the first player in NFL history to record 90-plus catches and an interception in the same season.

As the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Allen set more records by becoming the first player in NFL history with 10-plus receptions, 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown catch in three consecutive games.