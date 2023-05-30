Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Allen, Williams Land on PFF's Top NFL WR Rankings

May 30, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 05.30

A lot of eyes will be on the Chargers passing offense this season.

And it's for good reason, as the Bolts wide receiver room is one of the best from top to bottom entering 2023. Add in quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the Chargers should be plenty exciting on offense.

One of the major reasons for that is because of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a pair of leaders and veterans on that side of the ball.

Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson recently released his wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2023 season, and the duo of Allen and Williams both made the list — making the Chargers one of 10 teams to have multiple receivers on the list.

Allen enters his 11th year with the Chargers as one of the most respected route runners in the league and continued to show a knack for getting open, landing him at No. 25 on Monson's list.

Monson wrote:

The 31-year-old Allen ... is still an exceptional route runner and a player who knows how to get open consistently. He gained 2.18 yards per route run last season even if being limited to 10 games of action meant he had fewer than 800 total receiving yards. Allen's strengths as a receiver are still sharp, so if he can stay healthy, he is still an excellent receiver on the other end of Justin Herbert passes.

Photos: OTA #3

Check out the best photos from OTA #3 of the Chargers 2023 offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
69 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
70 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
71 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
72 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
73 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
74 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
75 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
76 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
77 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
78 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
79 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
80 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
81 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
82 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
83 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
84 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
85 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
86 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
87 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
88 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
89 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
90 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
91 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
92 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
93 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
94 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
95 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
96 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
97 / 97

The Los Angeles Chargers hold OTA's on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The veteran receiver missed eight games last season with a hamstring injury but still managed to haul in 66 passes and caught 74.2 percent of his targets, good for the third-highest mark of his career.

Allen's route running is still crisp and his ability to get open is a crucial part of the Chargers offense, especially on third downs. His play style fits complimentary to Williams, who also made the list at No. 29.

Williams also missed some games with injury but still was a big factor when he was on the field. Williams led the team in receiving yards with 895 in 13 games, including some big, contested catches that propelled the Bolts in the final stretch of the season.

Williams' big play ability is what Monson says changes the Chargers offense and with him back on the field in 2023, the Bolts offense could be a force in the pass game.

Monson wrote:

A contested-catch specialist who can win deep down the field and on the vertical route tree, first and foremost, Williams is another receiver who has been battling injuries in his career. The difference he makes to the Chargers' offense is obvious when he is on the field, and the kind of big-play ability he brings to the table is a vital component of their passing attack.

Monson's full rankings can be found here.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Round Out NFL.com's List of Top 10 Most Complete Rosters

NFL.com's Eric Edholm complied his list of the Top 10 most complete rosters heading into 2023, with the Bolts coming in at No. 10

news

Herbert Ranked as No. 4 QB by PFF Ahead of 2023 Season

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked every quarterback in the league and put the Chargers star near the top of his list

news

Rashawn Slater Lands on PFF's Top 25 Under 25 Team

The Chargers left tackle is regarded as one of the best younger players in the game at any position

news

PFF Ranks Chargers as Top-10 Roster in NFL

Pro Football Focus examined the Bolts roster after the draft and named an X-factor for the 2023 season

news

ESPN Predicts Perfect Start for Bolts in 2023

Chargers reporter Lindsey Thiry gave a bold prediction for the Bolts entering next season

news

Bolts Headline NFL's Biggest Games of 2023 Season

With the 2023 regular-season schedule released, NFL pundits have picked some of their top games to watch

news

Chargers-Dolphins Among NFL.com's Top 10 Games in 2023

NFL.com's Nick Shook ranked his top games for this season and included the matchup of AFC contenders

news

Pair of Chargers Draftees Among NFL.com's 'Favorite Picks'

OLB Tuli Tuipulotu and OL Jordan McFadden were highlighted by Chad Reuter in his list of favorite picks for each round

news

Where are the Chargers in Post-Draft Power Rankings?

Take a look at where NFL analysts have the Chargers ranked following the 2023 NFL Draft

news

'She Can Retire': Quentin Johnston's Special Message to Mom After Getting Drafted

The Chargers first-round draft pick put the spotlight on his mom Thursday night at his draft party

news

Chargers 2023 Draft Report Card: Bolts Get Strong Marks for 7-Man Class

Take a look at how NFL pundits graded the Chargers seven draft picks in this year's class

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising