Allen, Williams Land on PFF's Top NFL WR Rankings

A lot of eyes will be on the Chargers passing offense this season.
And it's for good reason, as the Bolts wide receiver room is one of the best from top to bottom entering 2023. Add in quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the Chargers should be plenty exciting on offense.
One of the major reasons for that is because of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a pair of leaders and veterans on that side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson recently released his wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2023 season, and the duo of Allen and Williams both made the list — making the Chargers one of 10 teams to have multiple receivers on the list.
Allen enters his 11th year with the Chargers as one of the most respected route runners in the league and continued to show a knack for getting open, landing him at No. 25 on Monson's list.
Monson wrote:
The 31-year-old Allen ... is still an exceptional route runner and a player who knows how to get open consistently. He gained 2.18 yards per route run last season even if being limited to 10 games of action meant he had fewer than 800 total receiving yards. Allen's strengths as a receiver are still sharp, so if he can stay healthy, he is still an excellent receiver on the other end of Justin Herbert passes.
The veteran receiver missed eight games last season with a hamstring injury but still managed to haul in 66 passes and caught 74.2 percent of his targets, good for the third-highest mark of his career.
Allen's route running is still crisp and his ability to get open is a crucial part of the Chargers offense, especially on third downs. His play style fits complimentary to Williams, who also made the list at No. 29.
Williams also missed some games with injury but still was a big factor when he was on the field. Williams led the team in receiving yards with 895 in 13 games, including some big, contested catches that propelled the Bolts in the final stretch of the season.
Williams' big play ability is what Monson says changes the Chargers offense and with him back on the field in 2023, the Bolts offense could be a force in the pass game.
Monson wrote:
A contested-catch specialist who can win deep down the field and on the vertical route tree, first and foremost, Williams is another receiver who has been battling injuries in his career. The difference he makes to the Chargers' offense is obvious when he is on the field, and the kind of big-play ability he brings to the table is a vital component of their passing attack.
Monson's full rankings can be found here.
