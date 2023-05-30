Allen, Williams Land on PFF's Top NFL WR Rankings

A lot of eyes will be on the Chargers passing offense this season.

And it's for good reason, as the Bolts wide receiver room is one of the best from top to bottom entering 2023. Add in quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and the Chargers should be plenty exciting on offense.

One of the major reasons for that is because of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, a pair of leaders and veterans on that side of the ball.

Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson recently released his wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2023 season, and the duo of Allen and Williams both made the list — making the Chargers one of 10 teams to have multiple receivers on the list.

Allen enters his 11th year with the Chargers as one of the most respected route runners in the league and continued to show a knack for getting open, landing him at No. 25 on Monson's list.

Monson wrote: