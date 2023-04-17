Justin Herbert Takes 2nd in NFL Fishing Tournament

It might be the offseason, but Justin Herbert is still competing.

The Bolts quarterback competed in Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament alongside other NFL stars such as Patriots' Matthew Judon, Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Eagles' AJ Brown and more.

The exhibition was fun and competitive, as Herbert and other NFL players divided into four teams alongside professional fisherman and competed against one another, all while raising money for the Coast Guard Foundation.

Herbert, who is an avid fisher, entered the event hoping everyone just had a good time.