Justin Herbert Takes 2nd in NFL Fishing Tournament

It might be the offseason, but Justin Herbert is still competing.
The Bolts quarterback competed in Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament alongside other NFL stars such as Patriots' Matthew Judon, Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Eagles' AJ Brown and more.
The exhibition was fun and competitive, as Herbert and other NFL players divided into four teams alongside professional fisherman and competed against one another, all while raising money for the Coast Guard Foundation.
Herbert, who is an avid fisher, entered the event hoping everyone just had a good time.
"I just hope we catch a good time, hopefully there's some fish out there," Herbert said prior to the competition. "Other than that, we're going to give our best effort, we'll see what happens."
Herbert and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones formed "Team Quantified", and finished the day with 10 total catches equaling 300 points. The scoring was done under the Sport Fishing Championship's catch-and-release scoring system, which distributes points based on which species are caught.
The highlight of the day for "Team Quantified" came courtesy of Herbert, as he was able to reel in Sailfish for the team — their only one of the afternoon.
With a total of 300 points, the team finished the day in second place behind Judon and Cook. They were able to edge out "Team Rising Sons" with Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who ended finished in third, and "Team Polarizer" who had Brown and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
It was a fun day out in the waters of Miami Beach, as Herbert and more of the NFL's best gathered for some light-hearted competition.
"Favorite part was meeting all these great guys out here, having fun," Herbert said at the conclusion of the exhibition. "Caught some cool fish, seen some fish I've never seen before, so I learned a lot."
