Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater Make PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25 List 

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus host and analyst Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 25 players in the NFL under the age of 25.
The list factored in 'overall talent' and 'accomplishments' for any player under the age of 25 before the start of the 2022 season. Two young stars on the Bolts roster made the top 15 in quarterback Justin Herbert (24 years old) and left tackle Rashawn Slater (23 years old).
Herbert landed at No. 2 and was the highest ranked QB on the list. Here's what Sikkema had to say about the QB:
"Over the past two seasons, Herbert has ascended to become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. He threw for over 4,000 yards in his rookie season with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This past year, he threw for over 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions."
Sikkema not only went into Herbert's stats, but talked about the 'moments' that Herbert was part of in 2021 and why he considers the QB to be one of the most talented at his position in the league, regardless of age.
"But even more important than the stats were the moments. From his insane 67-yard touchdown to Jalen Guyton in Week 14 to his heroic 'every throw is do or die' performance down the stretch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of the season, Herbert has only gotten better with time. He is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, and not just for his age."
Slater landed on the list at No. 14 as Sikkema talked about his ability to 'thrive' in the NFL despite the challenges of being a starting rookie left tackle.
"In 2021, Slater did what very few players have been able to do throughout the course of NFL history: play left tackle as a rookie and not just survive the season, but thrive in doing so. Slater played 1,116 snaps, which was third among all rookie offensive linemen, and finished the season with an 83.6 overall grade, which was second among the same group. Slater's 3.7% pressure rate allowed tied Jedrick Wills' 2020 mark for the lowest rate surrendered by a rookie left tackle (min. 250 pass-blocking snaps) since 2010."
