Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater Make PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25 List 

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus host and analyst Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 25 players in the NFL under the age of 25.

The list factored in 'overall talent' and 'accomplishments' for any player under the age of 25 before the start of the 2022 season. Two young stars on the Bolts roster made the top 15 in quarterback Justin Herbert (24 years old) and left tackle Rashawn Slater (23 years old).

Herbert landed at No. 2 and was the highest ranked QB on the list. Here's what Sikkema had to say about the QB:

"Over the past two seasons, Herbert has ascended to become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. He threw for over 4,000 yards in his rookie season with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This past year, he threw for over 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions."

Sikkema not only went into Herbert's stats, but talked about the 'moments' that Herbert was part of in 2021 and why he considers the QB to be one of the most talented at his position in the league, regardless of age.