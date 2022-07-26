Herbert, Slater Make NFL.com's All-Under 25 Team 

There is plenty of young talent around the NFL, and two Chargers teammates recently topped their respective positions in NFL.com's "2022 All-Under-25 Team."

In a roster compiled by NFL.com's Nick Shook, the only criteria was that the player be younger than 25 years old by the time the 2022 season kicks off. Starting at quarterback in Shook's roster was none other than Justin Herbert, who is preparing for his third year in the NFL.

Shook wrote:

The quarterbacks who have appeared in this space in the last couple of years have aged out. That means it's time for a third-year star to make his first and only appearance on this list before he, too, turns 25. Herbert's trajectory has surprised just about everyone (Chargers likely included) to this point, and the sky might not even be the limit for the incredibly accurate and poised former Oregon Duck.