Justin Herbert Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the league office. The monthly award is Herbert's second of the season, previously winning in October.

Herbert continued his historic rookie campaign with a November to remember, setting rookie records for the month with 11 passing touchdowns, 1,473 passing yards and three games of 300-plus yards. He became the first rookie to toss 10 or more scores in the month of November since Peyton Manning in 1998, while his 294.6 passing yards per game rank No. 2 in NFL history during November among rookies with at least 50 passing attempts in the month.

The Oregon product completed three passes for 50-plus yards while also throwing six of his touchdowns on third down — both of which led all AFC quarterbacks over the last month. The November performance helped Herbert become the second player in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards over the first 10 starts of his career and the second player ever to start his career with a touchdown pass in each of his first 10 games. He added 64 yards and a score on the ground.