Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Justin Herbert Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Dec 04, 2020 at 05:30 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
120420_Herbert_CMS

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert today was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the league office. The monthly award is Herbert's second of the season, previously winning in October.

Herbert continued his historic rookie campaign with a November to remember, setting rookie records for the month with 11 passing touchdowns, 1,473 passing yards and three games of 300-plus yards. He became the first rookie to toss 10 or more scores in the month of November since Peyton Manning in 1998, while his 294.6 passing yards per game rank No. 2 in NFL history during November among rookies with at least 50 passing attempts in the month.

The Oregon product completed three passes for 50-plus yards while also throwing six of his touchdowns on third down — both of which led all AFC quarterbacks over the last month. The November performance helped Herbert become the second player in NFL history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards over the first 10 starts of his career and the second player ever to start his career with a touchdown pass in each of his first 10 games. He added 64 yards and a score on the ground.

Herbert's two NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month awards this year make him the first quarterback to win the accolade multiple times in a season since Robert Griffin III in 2012. He also becomes the first passer to do so in consecutive months since 2010 when Sam Bradford won in October and November. Both Griffin and Bradford went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from The Associated Press in each of their respective seasons.

Related Content

news

Chargers Activate Chris Harris Jr.; Place Melvin Ingram III on Injured Reserve

Chargers activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr. from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. The team also placed defensive end Melvin Ingram III on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank Launch Bolts Community Crew with Partnership Renewal

Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank mark continuation of community-focused partnership by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles and 5,000 hygiene kits to Midnight Mission's skid-row facility. 
news

Chargers Trade Desmond King to Tennessee Titans

In exchange for King II, the Chargers will receive a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from Tennessee.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Two Players on Injured Reserve

TE Virgil Green and G Ryan Groy on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Groy was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.
news

Statement from the Los Angeles Chargers

Late last night, we received notice a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Justin Herbert Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Herbert is the third Chargers rookie to win the award, joining tackle Marcus McNeill and running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

National Football League Announces Changes to 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 

The National Football League today announced changes to the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers schedule. The changes affect Los Angeles' slate of games from Week 6 through Week 11.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Launch New Mobile App, Developed by YINZCAM

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off their new season in September with a new-and-improved mobile app, created in partnership with YinzCam.
news

Confirmed360 Joins Chargers LUX to Further Elevate Exclusive Membership Offering

C360 and Los Angeles Chargers partnership will provide exclusive access and experiences to suite and club seat owners.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Tyron Johnson and Cole Toner

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Tyron Johnson and center/guard Cole Toner from the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

Linebacker Asmar Bilal, defensive end Melvin Ingram III and defensive tackle Justin Jones have been placed on injured reserve.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising