Where Are Chargers in Offseason Power Rankings?

The regular season doesn't start for almost three months, yet excitement is building towards the 2022 season.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently unveiled his offseason power rankings, and slotted the Bolts fifth overall in the entire league.
Monson wrote:
Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert's second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent.
Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid.
Monson's high praise goes along with what other pundits have said about the Chargers, who loaded up on talent in recent months despite an already strong roster.
The Bolts will need to be at their best in 2022 in a loaded AFC West, as the other three teams in the division also caught Monson's eye.
The Chiefs were fourth in Monson's rankings, as both Los Angeles and Kansas City were labeled as 'true contenders.' The Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles.
The Broncos were also ranked high at No. 7, with Monson noting it "could be their year." The Raiders were tabbed at 16th in the top half of the league, as Monson noted Las Vegas has "eyes on the playoffs."
The AFC West was the only division with all four teams in the top half of the league.
