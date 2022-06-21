Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Where Are Chargers in Offseason Power Rankings?

Jun 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

062122_BoltsBuzz_CMS

The regular season doesn't start for almost three months, yet excitement is building towards the 2022 season.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently unveiled his offseason power rankings, and slotted the Bolts fifth overall in the entire league.

Monson wrote:

Few teams were as aggressive this offseason as the Chargers, who seem determined to capitalize on the talent they have at quarterback in Justin Herbert. Far from regressing, Herbert's second season built on his stellar rookie campaign, so the Chargers spent a ton of money to surround him with talent.

Adding a player such as Khalil Mack should improve everything up front, and J.C. Jackson adds to a secondary that has a lot of ball skills as a unit. Drafting Zion Johnson should ensure that the line in front of Herbert remains solid.

Monson's high praise goes along with what other pundits have said about the Chargers, who loaded up on talent in recent months despite an already strong roster.

The Bolts will need to be at their best in 2022 in a loaded AFC West, as the other three teams in the division also caught Monson's eye.

The Chiefs were fourth in Monson's rankings, as both Los Angeles and Kansas City were labeled as 'true contenders.' The Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles.

The Broncos were also ranked high at No. 7, with Monson noting it "could be their year." The Raiders were tabbed at 16th in the top half of the league, as Monson noted Las Vegas has "eyes on the playoffs."

The AFC West was the only division with all four teams in the top half of the league.

Go Behind-the-Scenes at Media Day 2022

Get your first look at the Chargers in uniform for the 2022 season!

7LAC4368
1 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8410
2 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4396
3 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC9242
4 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6465
5 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8585
6 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8460
7 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8674
8 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4360
9 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8654
10 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6420
11 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8469
12 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8442
13 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8647
14 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8429
15 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0304
16 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8421
17 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8578
18 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8436
19 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8629
20 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8464
21 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8425
22 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8569
23 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8424
24 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8479
25 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8414
26 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8418
27 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8706
28 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6425
29 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8557
30 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8468
31 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4376
32 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6470
33 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8751
34 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8689
35 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8733
36 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8710
37 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8539
38 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8748
39 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8465
40 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8595
41 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8539
42 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7243
43 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8731
44 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8535
45 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6444
46 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8698
47 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8672
48 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6413
49 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6431
50 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8598
51 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC4378
52 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8740
53 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6452
54 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8574
55 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6448
56 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8778
57 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6477
58 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8846
59 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1909
60 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8839
61 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8852
62 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6481
63 / 71
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8858
64 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1838
65 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0101
66 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8857
67 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6211
68 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC9052
69 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6961
70 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8701
71 / 71
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Why Chris Simms Thinks Justin Herbert is "Best Pure Thrower" in the NFL

See where the NBC Sports NFL analyst ranks Justin Herbert among the top 40 quarterbacks in the league.

news

LaDainian Tomlinson Is 'A Big Fan' of Isaiah Spiller and What He Brings To The Chargers

At the Chargers Invitational, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back gave his thoughts on Spiller's game and the 'different dimension' the rookie running back will bring to the offense.

news

NFL Network Projects the Chargers to Have One of the Top Offenses in 2022

See where NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund projects the Bolts offense to rank for the 2022 season.

news

Justin Herbert: Mike Williams 'Changes Our Offense'

Herbert talked about the type of player and teammate Williams is and what he did when he heard No. 81 was officially re-signing with the Bolts.

news

Pro Football Focus Ranks Corey Linsley In 'Elite' Tier of NFL Centers

See where PFF ranked the Chargers' center amongst the top 16 centers in the NFL.

news

Where Did the Chargers Land on Peter King's 2022 NFL Power Rankings?

Take a look at where the NBC Sports columnist ranked the Bolts on his latest power rankings.

news

Chargers Participating in 'NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative'

Chargers head athletic trainer Damon Mitchell, a graduate of Morgan State, and his staff will work closely with 16 HBCU medical students as the Bolts are one of eight clubs part of the pilot program in 2022.

news

Rookies and Veterans Select Numbers for the 2022 Season

Check out the new digits some of the Bolts will be rocking in 2022.

news

Corey Linsley Describes Justin Herbert's 'Competitive Fire' on SiriusXM NFL Radio

"He watches more film than I've ever seen, he's in the weight room doing weighted pull ups, just getting after it man. I mean it's 24/7 and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he's going to be."

news

JoJo Wooden and Renaldo Hill to Participate in NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The Chargers director of player personnel and defensive coordinator will join over 60 diverse head coach and general manager candidates.

news

Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater Make PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25 List

See where the two Chargers Pro Bowlers rank as Pro Football Focus lists the Top 25 players under the age of 25.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising