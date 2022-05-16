ESPN's Joe Buck Talks 'Phenomenal' Justin Herbert and Excitement for AFC West in 2022

On Monday, Monday Night Football's new broadcasting duo, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, spoke with members of the media about their new roles at ESPN and the 2022 NFL season.

With some AFC West games on the duo's MNF docket in 2022, Buck talked about the excitement he has when it comes to the potential of those matchups.

"When you have a division like that with the kind of quarterback play and the teams around them, it's not just the quarterbacks, but you can't go wrong, and these teams are playing each other twice each," Buck said. "You can really just throw a dart and go, oh, that's going to be a good game."

Quarterback play in the division is appointment television and the veteran broadcaster went into more detail on what each QB, including Justin Herbert, brings to what he's calling the 'best division' in football.

"I mean, [Justin] Herbert is phenomenal and has been since the second he took his first snap, dynamic, can do everything, big, strong kid who's smart and really works hard it seems like," he said. "Russell [Wilson] is a proven commodity. Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr are the other two. There's a lot to love there in that division. It's easily the best division with easily the best quarterback play within any division, and I'm really happy that we get a chance to kind of dive into a lot of those match-ups here on Monday night."