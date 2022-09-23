Herbert's Day-to-Day Status Remains Unchanged, QB Confident Team Will Be Prepared

Herbert was injured with roughly five minutes left in a Week 2 game in Kansas City on Thursday night.

He exited for one play before returning and finishing the game, which included a 35-yard strike down the seam to DeAndre Carter.

"To have [Carter] go out and make a play like that … I just had to put it out there and he went and ran across the field and caught it, so I'm thankful for that," Herbert said.

Staley said Wednesday that Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday. He was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with the quarterback throwing in individual drills on Thursday.

"He looked good. He's tough," Staley said. "He doesn't feel great, by any means, but he was able to go out there and throw the football.

"I think a lot of it was seeing his response to each throw — then, obviously, after practice, and then this morning," Staley added. "We're just going to keep knowing more as we go."

Herbert did not practice Friday, with both he and Staley noting that it was a rest day and simply part of the weekly plan for the quarterback.

"You want to make sure that he goes out there to actually throw, to see how he feels," Staley said. "Then, you want to get back to resting.

"That was the thought process, to put him through individual [period], get him out there, throw, perform the plan, and then see where he is," Staley added. "Using today as a rest day, and then seeing where we go here over the weekend."

Herbert said the plan is to likely go through a warm-up Sunday morning and see how he feels.

"I'm sure that's probably the plan just to see how it feels on Sunday," Herbert said. "You know there's a lot that goes into it and so for the next couple of days just to relax, rest to make sure that I'm at my best until Sunday."

Overall, Herbert said he feels better than he did from last Thursday, but that time will tell if he plays Sunday.

"There have definitely been improvements," Herbert said. "I think the most important thing is to be prepared for Sunday and do your best, whatever that looks like.