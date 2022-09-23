Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Herbert's Day-to-Day Status Remains Unchanged, QB Confident Team Will Be Prepared

Sep 23, 2022 at 03:56 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

220922_Practice_MH_069
Mackenzie Hudson/Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is questionable to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Herbert, who has a rib injury, said Friday that it remains to be seen if he will suit up in Week 3.

"I don't know, that's a decision we've got a couple days left to make," Herbert said. "We don't play today. We play on Sunday.

"Whatever the plan is, I know that our team is going to be prepared to do everything we can," Herbert continued. "That decision will be made on Sunday and haven't ruled anything out."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Herbert's status will be a game-time decision.

"I think so. When I say day-to-day, I believe that," Staley said. "I think that we're prepared either way with the contingencies.

"I think that our coaching staff has done a good job with that. Our players are prepared for that," Staley added. "That's just kind of the nature of what's happening right now."

Herbert was injured with roughly five minutes left in a Week 2 game in Kansas City on Thursday night.

He exited for one play before returning and finishing the game, which included a 35-yard strike down the seam to DeAndre Carter.

"To have [Carter] go out and make a play like that … I just had to put it out there and he went and ran across the field and caught it, so I'm thankful for that," Herbert said.

Staley said Wednesday that Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday. He was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with the quarterback throwing in individual drills on Thursday.

"He looked good. He's tough," Staley said. "He doesn't feel great, by any means, but he was able to go out there and throw the football.

"I think a lot of it was seeing his response to each throw — then, obviously, after practice, and then this morning," Staley added. "We're just going to keep knowing more as we go."

Herbert did not practice Friday, with both he and Staley noting that it was a rest day and simply part of the weekly plan for the quarterback.

"You want to make sure that he goes out there to actually throw, to see how he feels," Staley said. "Then, you want to get back to resting.

"That was the thought process, to put him through individual [period], get him out there, throw, perform the plan, and then see where he is," Staley added. "Using today as a rest day, and then seeing where we go here over the weekend."

Herbert said the plan is to likely go through a warm-up Sunday morning and see how he feels.

"I'm sure that's probably the plan just to see how it feels on Sunday," Herbert said. "You know there's a lot that goes into it and so for the next couple of days just to relax, rest to make sure that I'm at my best until Sunday."

Overall, Herbert said he feels better than he did from last Thursday, but that time will tell if he plays Sunday.

"There have definitely been improvements," Herbert said. "I think the most important thing is to be prepared for Sunday and do your best, whatever that looks like.

"Just do everything you can in the treatment room, the film room, out on the field," Herbert added. "Whatever it looks like, just be ready."

