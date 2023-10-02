5 Takeaways: Chargers Win After Rallying Around Late Hit on Herbert

And a sea of powder blue crashed toward the scene as Bolts players and coaches stood up for their leader.

We can't print the first part of part of what Keenan Allen said about the play. But he added:

"Bonehead play even though [Herbert] took it like a champ. My boy got heart."

Pipkins said: "Inexcusable. It's just a ridiculous play. Should never happen like that. I don't want to get into it too much, but I think it was the right reaction by everybody involved."

Joseph-Day added: "That was whack. But that's our guy, man. There's no point for that, this game is already such a violent game. We put our bodies on the line each and every day to go out there and perform … why do something that stupid?"

Herbert, for his part, downplayed the hit after the game.

"Football is an emotional game," Herbert said. "Whether it was late or whether it was before the play, we have a lot of respect for that team. I have a lot of respect for Jerry as a former teammate.

"It was an unfortunate hit, but I thought it was cool the way our team reacted," Herbert added. "It is what it is. It's football, so it's no hard feelings."

But on a day where the Chargers clawed their way to another one-score win in the AFC West and moved to .500, the way the Bolts reacted said it all.

"I love all that. I'm here for all of that. I love when my team looks like that," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "That's their quarterback. That's a sign of a good team. That was an igniter for us.

"Justin looks at you know us and just gives us a wink because that hit doesn't hurt Justin Herbert," Staley continued. "It helped fuel our guys. Our guys were up for the challenge. They were going to go defend their guy.