'He's Still That Guy': Inside Khalil Mack's Historic 6-Sack Game

Davis provides jolt for offense

It was a good game to build on for a Chargers rushing offense that looked to get back on track heading into the week.

After a monster 233-yard performance in Week 1, the last two weeks saw them only run for 91 yards combined against a strong Tennessee front and a Minnesota defense that blitzed frequently.

The Bolts made it an emphasis this week to get rolling again on that front as they head into the bye week, rushing the ball 37 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns (both by Herbert).

"I thought those guys ran the ball really well today," Herbert said. "The inclusion of Derius [Davis], Josh Kelley, they fight. They fight for every yard and to have an offensive line like we do, you have to take advantage of the run game.

"Those guys are pushing up front. I thought it was really good to see the run game go today," Herbert added.

As Herbert alluded to, the involvement of Davis in the running game was a big part of the explosiveness, as the fourth-round rookie had his most involved role on the offense yet.

And he got it started with a bang taking a pitch from Herbert for 51 yards that propelled an opening-drive touchdown.

Davis credited his blockers for his big gain, as it took almost everyone to help let him get loose.

"Every time I get the ball I'm thinking about taking it to the house," Davis said about his long run. "But you know, I credit it to my blockers. They made a seam for me, I hit the seam, had a cutback lane and I just do what I do at the end."

Davis finished the afternoon with those 51 yards on the ground and a pair of quick catches for 16 yards through the air, as the rookie saw a lot of action and threatened the opposing defense with his speed.

"It feels good in getting involved, helping any way I could help out and make sure we secure a W," Davis said after the game. "Just to have the opportunity to go out there and help my team win, I don't take it for granted."

The Bolts offense liked what they saw on the ground in Week 4, but believe they could've done a little more in the second half, and will now head into the bye week looking to continue to build on their first four performances on the ground.

"I think we did some cool stuff on the perimeter, getting the ball on the edge with Derius and stuff like that," Pipkins said. "I want to watch the film, second half stuff, just to see where we stalled out a little bit and what we could have done better.