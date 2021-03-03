Justin Herbert's Early Thoughts on Coach Staley

Earlier this week, Mike Jones of USA TODAY SPORTS wrote a piece highlighting quarterback Justin Herbert's thoughts on the Bolts' new head coach Brandon Staley, among other topics. You can read the piece here.
Although it's early in the offseason, it's clear Herbert has developed a fondness for Coach Staley.
"He's been awesome so far," Herbert told Jones. "... He's a defensive coach, but he also played quarterback so he knows both sides of the ball, so whether I want to talk to him about offense or defense, he's got a great feel for the game."
The admiration and respect goes both ways, as could be seen from Coach Staley's very first one-on-one sit down with Hayley Elwood, shortly after his hire.
As Jones points out, with the hire of Coach Staley comes the addition of a new offensive system led by offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Last week, Lombardi sat down with Elwood to discuss what he brings to Herbert and the Bolts offense.
