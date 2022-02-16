Which Bolts Made PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021?

Five Bolts cracked Pro Football Focus' top 101 individual performances this season. Here is what Sam Monson wrote about each of the selections:
No. 99: Derwin James
2021 Snaps: 961 | 2021 PFF Grade: 78.1
"We finally got to see James play all season and survive almost completely uninjured for the first time since 2018. James played 961 snaps for the Chargers this season, earning impressive grades of at least 76.5 in every facet of play. He had three pass breakups and three forced fumbles along with two interceptions as he remains a dynamic and versatile playmaker on defense."
PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked
No. 50: Joey Bosa
2021 Snaps: 847 | 2021 PFF Grade: 85.8
"There are few more consistent players than Bosa, who was once again a dominant force. He enjoyed his third straight year with a 90.0-plus pass-rushing grade. Bosa also recorded 68 pressures, including 10 sacks, and rushed the passer 468 times over the course of the season. He forced six fumbles, two more than his previous career-best."
PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 21
No. 39: Rashawn Slater
2021 Snaps: 1,049 | 2021 PFF Grade: 87.2
"Rookie offensive linemen aren't supposed to dominate from Day 1, but that's exactly what Slater did for the Chargers. Slater looked like a seasoned veteran immediately, allowing 26 pressures on 752 pass-blocking snaps. His biggest struggle came against All-Pro Myles Garrett, and even in that game, his biggest problem was being uncomfortable with help in the form of chip-blocks. He fared much better when being left to his own devices. Slater is already one of the best tackles in the game."
PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked
No. 37: Corey Linsley
2021 Snaps: 1,013 | 2021 PFF Grade: 88.0
"Linsley backed up the big contract the Los Angeles Chargers handed him in the offseason with a great season. He was coming off a career year with the Packers and was still able to follow it up with one almost identical in quality. He surrendered 10 pressures across 17 games and didn't allow a sack all season while posting a career-best 84.6 run-blocking grade."
PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 39
Take a look back at Chargers stars Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Corey Linsley at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada
No. 25: Justin Herbert
2021 Snaps: 1,122 | 2021 PFF Grade: 90.3
"Justin Herbert's rookie year was incredible, but it was also built on the back of elite play in volatile areas and had regression written all over it. To see him take a leap in Year 2 and back that play up with vast improvements almost across the board suggests he will be a special quarterback going forward. Herbert posted a PFF grade above 90.0 in 2021 and had one of the most phenomenal performances of any player all season when he fought tooth and nail to try and keep the Chargers in a playoff position in the final game of the regular season."
PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 91
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.