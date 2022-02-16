Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Which Bolts Made PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021?

Feb 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM
220216-PFF101

Five Bolts cracked Pro Football Focus' top 101 individual performances this season. Here is what Sam Monson wrote about each of the selections:

No. 99: Derwin James

2021 Snaps: 961 | 2021 PFF Grade: 78.1

"We finally got to see James play all season and survive almost completely uninjured for the first time since 2018. James played 961 snaps for the Chargers this season, earning impressive grades of at least 76.5 in every facet of play. He had three pass breakups and three forced fumbles along with two interceptions as he remains a dynamic and versatile playmaker on defense."

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

No. 50: Joey Bosa

2021 Snaps: 847 | 2021 PFF Grade: 85.8

"There are few more consistent players than Bosa, who was once again a dominant force. He enjoyed his third straight year with a 90.0-plus pass-rushing grade. Bosa also recorded 68 pressures, including 10 sacks, and rushed the passer 468 times over the course of the season. He forced six fumbles, two more than his previous career-best."

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 21

Related Links

No. 39: Rashawn Slater

2021 Snaps: 1,049 | 2021 PFF Grade: 87.2

"Rookie offensive linemen aren't supposed to dominate from Day 1, but that's exactly what Slater did for the Chargers. Slater looked like a seasoned veteran immediately, allowing 26 pressures on 752 pass-blocking snaps. His biggest struggle came against All-Pro Myles Garrett, and even in that game, his biggest problem was being uncomfortable with help in the form of chip-blocks. He fared much better when being left to his own devices. Slater is already one of the best tackles in the game."

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

No. 37: Corey Linsley

2021 Snaps: 1,013 | 2021 PFF Grade: 88.0

"Linsley backed up the big contract the Los Angeles Chargers handed him in the offseason with a great season. He was coming off a career year with the Packers and was still able to follow it up with one almost identical in quality. He surrendered 10 pressures across 17 games and didn't allow a sack all season while posting a career-best 84.6 run-blocking grade."

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 39

Bolts in B&W: Pro Bowl Week 2022

Take a look back at Chargers stars Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, and Corey Linsley at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

220207_ProBowlBW_001
1 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_002
2 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_003
3 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_004
4 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_005
5 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_006
6 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_007
7 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_008
8 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_009
9 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_010
10 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_011
11 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_012
12 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_013
13 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_014
14 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_015
15 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_016
16 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_017
17 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_018
18 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_019
19 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_020
20 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_021
21 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_022
22 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_023
23 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_024
24 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_025
25 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_026
26 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_027
27 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_028
28 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_029
29 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_030
30 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_031
31 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_032
32 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_033
33 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_034
34 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_035
35 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_036
36 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_037
37 / 50
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220207_ProBowlBW_038
38 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_039
39 / 50
(AP Photo/David Becker)
220207_ProBowlBW_040
40 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_041
41 / 50
(AP Photo/David Becker)
220207_ProBowlBW_042
42 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_043
43 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_044
44 / 50
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
220207_ProBowlBW_045
45 / 50
(Logan Bowles/NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_046
46 / 50
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_047
47 / 50
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
220207_ProBowlBW_048
48 / 50
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
220207_ProBowlBW_050
49 / 50
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
220207_ProBowlBW_049
50 / 50
(Perry Knotts/NFL)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 25: Justin Herbert

2021 Snaps: 1,122 | 2021 PFF Grade: 90.3

"Justin Herbert's rookie year was incredible, but it was also built on the back of elite play in volatile areas and had regression written all over it. To see him take a leap in Year 2 and back that play up with vast improvements almost across the board suggests he will be a special quarterback going forward. Herbert posted a PFF grade above 90.0 in 2021 and had one of the most phenomenal performances of any player all season when he fought tooth and nail to try and keep the Chargers in a playoff position in the final game of the regular season."

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 91

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolt Fans Pack the Promenade for Weekend of Fun

Chargers fans, current players and legends enjoyed music, games and prizes  for the Bolts Experience in Santa Monica.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

5 Things To Know About Tom Arth

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new pass game specialist.
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Justin Herbert Wins Offensive MVP In Pro Bowl Debut

Take a look at the Chargers Pro Bowler's top moments in Las Vegas.
news

Derwin James Shows His Skills | Pro Bowl Day 1 Recap

Take a look back at the Bolts first day at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas!
news

Five Things To Know About Ryan Ficken

Here are five things to know about the Chargers new special teams coordinator. 
news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who to Pick at No. 17?

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.
news

Rashawn Slater & Nick Niemann Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Slater was also named to the All-AFC Team.
news

Relive the Chargers Top Offensive Plays of the Season

Take a look at the Bolts Top 10 plays on offense from the 2021 season plus some honorable mentions.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
Latest News
Advertising