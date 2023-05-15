Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Joseph-Day Touts Chargers Cohesion Heading Into OTAs

May 15, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP 05.15

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day's media availability on Monday:

Chargers building cohesion with familiar faces

Phase II of the Chargers voluntary offseason program continued on Monday, with the new rookies mixing in with the veterans on the practice field for the first time.

It's all ramping up to the start of Organized Team Activity practices that begin next week.

And after a busy offseason a year ago that introduced a lot of new faces in the building, this offseason has been something a bit different. The lone outside addition so far has been All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, with most other roster moves being players who have re-signed.

Now entering another year with largely the same unit, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day spoke about the difference this time around. Last season was about building chemistry, but this year it's about continuing to grow closer as a unit.

"It's about the consistency now and putting it all together," Joseph-Day said. "I think, also, that comes with everyone playing together, everyone – Khalil Mack, me, J.C. [Jackson], Morgan [Fox], Kenneth Murray [Jr.]. Last year was the first time that we all [were on the same] team.

"We have a lot of younger guys – Zont [CB Asante Samuel Jr.] Vato [CB Michael Davis], other people in the backfield – that kind of were playing together for the first time," Joseph-Day added. "I feel like, this year, that chemistry was built. I feel like chemistry is built through trials and tribulations and I really believe that that really is going to shape us in a way better way moving forward."

Joseph-Day detailed that the message remains the same to the new rookie class, as understanding the team's culture is a key part in continuing to move forward as a group.

"The mentality – grit, tough and rugged football," Joseph-Day said. "That's what we're tying to instill here and that's what we will instill here. That's the mindset.

"That's the culture here that we're building. It's just hard-nosed, getting your nose bloody, down-in and down-out football players, and that's it," Joseph-Day added.

Photos: Phase 2 Continues for the Bolts

Check out some photos of the Chargers during the third week of the 2023 off-season program at Hoag Performance Center

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 62

Los Angeles Chargers players participate in Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley has raved about the team’s culture and leadership in the past, and Joseph-Day echoed the sentiment on Monday.

The defensive lineman now entering his second year with the Bolts has seen certain aspects of the culture change throughout his time here, as he sees it in the way the team continues to gain cohesion as they are around each other more and more.

"The comradery, because now we're all used to one another, I think that we're all used to one another after we've had another year with everyone being around each other," Joseph-Day said. "I think that pays dividends in any sport."

"I think that just comes with experience and knowing the players you play around," Joseph-Day later added. "I feel like that's what we're building and that's what we have now because everyone has seen how each other plays. I think that's the biggest thing, the cohesion that's coming together."

With another year of familiarity, Joseph-Day believes that the potential of the Chargers in 2023 is all up to them — which is why there is excitement within the locker room.

"I think that we can go as far as we want to go," Joseph-Day said. "At the end of the day, we proved to everyone that we can go as far as we want to go.

"The only people that are stopping us are us," Joseph-Day added. "That's why I'm very excited for this year and a lot of people are excited for this year."

Ansley speaks on transition to DC role

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley is settling into his new role.

Ansley was officially elevated to the defensive coordinator position in late February after serving as the Bolts defensive backs coach the previous two seasons. With a couple of months under his belt now at this point, the transition has been smooth for the first-time NFL defensive coordinator.

According to Ansley, this is due in large part to those around him and the experience they have making the whole process easier.

"It's been natural. We have a great staff," Ansley said. "Coach Staley surrounded us with really good men, guys that have been in the league for a long time. We have a good mix of youth with the young guys, as well, so it's been natural."

Ansley does have experience as a defensive coordinator, but it was at the collegiate level at Tennessee prior to joining the Chargers in 2021. As defensive backs coach with the Bolts however, the secondary was able to turn into one of the team's strongest units in 2022, where the pass defense ranked near the top of the league in the last stretch of the season.

Ansley has adjusted well to his new position, as his responsibilities have slightly changed and so has the way he works together with Staley.

"There's a little bit of change, me overseeing the defense with him and making sure that we're all aligned and working in the same direction," Ansley said. "It's just getting in wherever I need to be at, whether that's with the defensive line, those guys on the edge, or the inside linebackers.

"Not a drastic change, day-to-day within the environment, but there are some things that I can do that affect the whole group," Ansley added.

Ansley added other changes that have come with his new position, as he now speaks to a wider audience rather than just his position group.

"Presentations in the installation meetings. Being in different rooms, not just being with the secondary all of the time," Ansley said. "Implementing my personality into some of those groups, which I think we can do going forward."

And what's Ansley's personality like with the defense?

According to him, whatever the players need from him.

"Aggressive, calm. I'm whatever our players need me to be." Ansley said. "Some guys need the rah-rah, some guys need you to be calm. I'm adjustable; whatever the players need from me, that's what I'll do."

Bolts in B&W: Off-Season Program Week 3

Take a look back at the third week of the Chargers 2023 off-season program in monochrome

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
1 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
2 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
3 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
4 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
5 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
6 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
7 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
8 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
9 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
10 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
11 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
12 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
13 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
14 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
15 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
16 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
17 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
18 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
19 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
20 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
21 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
22 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
23 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
24 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
25 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
26 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
27 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
28 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
29 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
30 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
31 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
32 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
33 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program
34 / 34

Chargers players during the third week of the 2023 off-season program

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ficken excited for Davis to compete for returner spot

Wide receiver Derius Davis has the speed that can change a game.

The addition of Davis brings an explosiveness to a special teams unit that turned it around last year under then first-year special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Now in his second season with the Chargers, Ficken talked about the addition of Davis and the skillset on special teams that led the Bolts to select him in the fourth round.

"There's a lot that he brings to the table," Ficken said Monday. "That's why we were drawn to him. Obviously, his speed is a given. You see that coming off on the tape. The way he catches the ball, he has the ability to go ahead and catch.

"As a punt returner, with his mechanics, he does a great job," Ficken added. "Also, being a dual returner. The success that he had gives our team a lot of opportunities to go ahead and have some big plays in those return phases, which we're excited about."

Davis' resume speaks for itself when it comes to the return game.

During his time TCU, Davis racked up six return touchdowns (five punts, one kickoff) and averaged 15.0 yards per punt return in his collegiate career.

Davis' ability to return both kickoffs and punt returns was something Ficken pointed out as extremely valuable, especially today, as the number of college players who do both is less and less.

"It is rare, but I'll say, especially the way the college game is now — they don't catch as many punts anymore," Ficken said. "A lot of hit and rolls. A lot of times, you don't see them returning.

"The success that he was able to have catching those punts at that level and returning was really attractive for us," Ficken added. "As a dual returner, especially with the kickoff return the way that it's going in college right now, you don't have those returns. We're very fortunate to be able to land him as a dual returner. We're excited for him to be able to compete for both of those positions."

But despite being drafted, Ficken mentioned that Davis will have to earn the position — something the rookie is excited to do.

"Like I told him going through this whole process, he has to go ahead and earn this position," Ficken said. "Nothing is going to be handed to him. We have some guys that are capable that can go ahead and do it on the roster, as well.

"He's also competing with other guys throughout the league, but he's excited for that challenge," Ficken added.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Welcome Newcomers for 1st Day of Rookie Minicamp

"We're just going to try and make this a big-time teaching camp for them so that when they get started with the veterans on Monday, they feel like, 'Hey, I'm one of us.'"

news

Chargers OC Kellen Moore Building Early Connection with Coaches, Players

"It's been really good. It's been really fun just being able to collaborate. Obviously, with coaches, initially. Now, that we have the players here, just really starting to build that."

news

Telesco Welcomes Draft Input from Chargers New Coordinators

"The conversations have been really good ... it's a big part of the process to tie everything in together. Those conversations have been great."

news

Kellen Moore Outlines Vision for Chargers Offense

The new Chargers Offensive Coordinator is planning on bringing various styles and featuring a scheme that is based around player skillsets

news

Bosa Praises Bolts Tight Bond Ahead of 2nd Career Playoff Appearance

"It's crazy to think about this is only my second time in the playoffs ... I don't know, I feel like I'm a lot more excited this year.

news

Bolts Run Game Focused on Bringing Balance in Jacksonville

"I think we have to be able to run the ball this week, kind of establish it early and get these guys kind of on their heels whether we're going to run or pass."

news

Chargers Leaning on Experience From Leaders Ahead of Wild Card Round

"Since we've gotten here, we've had that type of atmosphere, where you can really trust the people that you're around and bring out the best in one another."

news

Fox, Van Noy Continue High-Impact Performances in Win Over Rams

The pair of free-agency additions on defense have helped lead the Chargers turnaround on that side of the ball over the past month

news

Staley Excited to Face Former Boss in Sean McVay

The Chargers Head Coach spent the 2020 season as the Rams defensive coordinator before joining the Bolts

news

Bolts 3rd-Down Defense Remains Red-Hot Against Colts

Monday's performance marked just the second time the Chargers allowed zero third-down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years

news

Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

"Those guys have been playing at a high level these last couple weeks. I've been just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

Latest News
Advertising