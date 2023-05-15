Joseph-Day Touts Chargers Cohesion Heading Into OTAs

Ansley speaks on transition to DC role

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley is settling into his new role.

Ansley was officially elevated to the defensive coordinator position in late February after serving as the Bolts defensive backs coach the previous two seasons. With a couple of months under his belt now at this point, the transition has been smooth for the first-time NFL defensive coordinator.

According to Ansley, this is due in large part to those around him and the experience they have making the whole process easier.

"It's been natural. We have a great staff," Ansley said. "Coach Staley surrounded us with really good men, guys that have been in the league for a long time. We have a good mix of youth with the young guys, as well, so it's been natural."

Ansley does have experience as a defensive coordinator, but it was at the collegiate level at Tennessee prior to joining the Chargers in 2021. As defensive backs coach with the Bolts however, the secondary was able to turn into one of the team's strongest units in 2022, where the pass defense ranked near the top of the league in the last stretch of the season.

Ansley has adjusted well to his new position, as his responsibilities have slightly changed and so has the way he works together with Staley.

"There's a little bit of change, me overseeing the defense with him and making sure that we're all aligned and working in the same direction," Ansley said. "It's just getting in wherever I need to be at, whether that's with the defensive line, those guys on the edge, or the inside linebackers.

"Not a drastic change, day-to-day within the environment, but there are some things that I can do that affect the whole group," Ansley added.

Ansley added other changes that have come with his new position, as he now speaks to a wider audience rather than just his position group.

"Presentations in the installation meetings. Being in different rooms, not just being with the secondary all of the time," Ansley said. "Implementing my personality into some of those groups, which I think we can do going forward."

And what's Ansley's personality like with the defense?

According to him, whatever the players need from him.