5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

2. A strong showing

A friendly reminder that this part of the offseason program is voluntary.

In fact, all of it is voluntary except for a mandatory minicamp that will take place over two days in June.

Still, Staley said he was proud of the strong contingent of players who showed up to get some work in Monday morning.

"I'm just proud of our players, proud of the culture that we have on our football team and the leadership of our football team," Staley said. "Today's Day 1 of it, but we have a team that I'm really excited to coach."

And he also understands the voluntary part of the process, too.

"It's certainly optional, that's the way that the collective bargaining agreement is right now," Staley said. "We're really appreciative of the guys who are here.

"Your players set the culture of your team and we want to create competition in the springtime to improve as a football team," Staley added. "We're excited about the guys who are here and we're looking forward to the next couple of months."

3. Balancing draft prep

As Staley mentioned above, the 2023 NFL Draft looms next week.

That means Staley, his coaching staff and the entire Chargers front office is in a bit of a juggling act right now.

Staley on Monday commented on his love for the draft and how important it is for him to be invested in it even with members of the current roster in the facility.

"Pour yourself into the draft, pour yourself into the players," Staley said. "There's no bigger investment that you make as a club than who you bring into your football team. You have to have as much knowledge of that player as possible and you have to have as many viewpoints as possible.

"I love the draft since I was a little kid. I grew up watching the draft, the Staley Family was watching every pick in the draft from as long as I can remember," Staley added. "Now, you get a chance to be a part of that selection process. You want to dive into to that process full steam."

Staley said that with 10 days to go until the first round, his excitement for the annual event is building because of the work the front office has put in.

"We take a lot of pride in the level of detail that we have in this process," Staley said. "Joining up with our scouting department, which was fantastic, led by you [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], [Director of Player Personnel] JoJo [Wooden], [Director of College Scouting] Kevin Kelly, the scouts, just that teamwork, that aspect of bringing people together and studying these guys, getting to meet these players.