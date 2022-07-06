Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's List of Top 10 Pass Rushers

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Jul 06, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

This just in: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are among the best in the league at their positions.

And Chargers fans can't wait to see how the duo performs when they're on the field together.

Bosa and Mack recently garnered praise from around the league as both landed on ESPN's list of the NFL's best pass rushers.

The rankings were compiled by Jeremy Fowler, who spoke with 50 coaches, players, scouts and front office executives.

Bosa landed at No. 4 on the list, one spot below his brother, Nick.

Fowler wrote:

The elder Bosa didn't earn enough top-three votes for a higher ranking, but he appeared on every single ballot. In five healthy seasons, Bosa has won Defensive Rookie of the Year and made four Pro Bowls. And he just produced his fourth double-digit-sack season (10.5) and a career-high seven forced fumbles in 2021.

"He always has a plan. He's setting up his moves for later in the game, and he's got great technique," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's just a classic edge rusher. He's a nightmare for a tackle because of the way he keeps you guessing."

Bosa was double-teamed on 23 percent of his pass rushes last year, but that rate could decline with the arrival of Khalil Mack in Los Angeles via an offseason trade. That means potentially even more production for Bosa in 2022.

"Relentless effort," an AFC offensive coach said. "He's the guy you have to worry about on every snap."

Bosa was ranked as his as No. 2 from some voters. He has 58.0 career sacks in 79 games since he was the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

And Mack — Bosa's new teammate after he was acquired in a March trade from Chicago — was slotted in at No. 9 on ESPN's list.

Fowler wrote:

Mack has slipped eight spots over two years, which is sort of understandable given the lack of raw production. His last double-digit-sack season came in 2018. But foot surgery that cost him 10 games last year masked solid play in limited action.

"Six sacks in [seven] games is pretty good," an NFL scouting coordinator said.

Evaluators say you can't overstate the impact of Mack playing alongside bookend Joey Bosa, and how the two can challenge each other. The Chargers acquired Mack in an offseason trade with Chicago.

"Major toughness and physicality," a high-ranking AFC official said. "Football guy. Toughness. Playmaking."

Mack was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and said last month that his health isn't an issue.

"It's smooth, man. Smooth," Mack said. "I won't give a really detailed update, but I'll be ready."

And much like Chargers fans, Bosa is fired up to see the two of them in action in 2022.

"When I heard about Khalil [getting traded to us], I wasn't sure if it was real or not, so that took a little time," Bosa said. "It's amazing to have a guy like that in our room."

The Raiders also had two players on the list in Maxx Crosby (fifth) and Chandler Jones (seventh).

