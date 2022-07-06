Pair of Chargers Land on ESPN's List of Top 10 Pass Rushers

This just in: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are among the best in the league at their positions.

And Chargers fans can't wait to see how the duo performs when they're on the field together.

Bosa and Mack recently garnered praise from around the league as both landed on ESPN's list of the NFL's best pass rushers.

The rankings were compiled by Jeremy Fowler, who spoke with 50 coaches, players, scouts and front office executives.

Bosa landed at No. 4 on the list, one spot below his brother, Nick.

Fowler wrote:

The elder Bosa didn't earn enough top-three votes for a higher ranking, but he appeared on every single ballot. In five healthy seasons, Bosa has won Defensive Rookie of the Year and made four Pro Bowls. And he just produced his fourth double-digit-sack season (10.5) and a career-high seven forced fumbles in 2021.

"He always has a plan. He's setting up his moves for later in the game, and he's got great technique," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's just a classic edge rusher. He's a nightmare for a tackle because of the way he keeps you guessing."

Bosa was double-teamed on 23 percent of his pass rushes last year, but that rate could decline with the arrival of Khalil Mack in Los Angeles via an offseason trade. That means potentially even more production for Bosa in 2022.

"Relentless effort," an AFC offensive coach said. "He's the guy you have to worry about on every snap."