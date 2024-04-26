Chargers Draft OL Joe Alt at No. 5 in 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Alt is the consensus top player at his position in this year's draft class.

Alt is ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's No. 5 overall player while Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has him in that spot.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Alt:

Alt stays light on his feet with the big-man agility, body control and instinctive recovery skills to become a high-level run blocker and above-average pass protector very early in this NFL career. He projects as a first-year, scheme-versatile starter with the pedigree to be a cornerstone player for an NFL franchise.

Reid added:

There isn't another prospect I was more impressed with while out on the road live scouting this past year. Alt came to the Irish as a tight end, but his transition to offensive tackle over the past three seasons has been seamless. He's the most versatile blocker in this loaded OT class. Thanks to unique arm length, he is difficult for defenders to get around -- but he also overwhelms pass-rushers.

Alt had some technique and flexibility question marks coming into last season, but he has fixed those issues and become a model of consistency. And he's quick, posting a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine with a 1.73-second 10-yard split -- tied for ninth best among offensive linemen. After allowing one sack in 2023, Alt is a plug-and-play left tackle who will be a plus starter for more than a decade.

The selection of Alt gives the Chargers a potential long-term tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater.

The 21-year-old Alt is listed at 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds.

A unanimous All-American in 2023, Alt started all 12 games he played with the Fighting Irish at left tackle.

Alt, who allowed just one sack and five total pressures in 2023, was Pro Football Focus' top-graded offensive tackle at 90.7 among players with at least 700 snaps.