Chargers Draft OL Joe Alt at No. 5 in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 05:48 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Alt DRAFTED CP

The Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Alt is the consensus top player at his position in this year's draft class.

Alt is ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's No. 5 overall player while Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has him in that spot.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., ranked Alt at No. 8 overall.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Alt:

Alt stays light on his feet with the big-man agility, body control and instinctive recovery skills to become a high-level run blocker and above-average pass protector very early in this NFL career. He projects as a first-year, scheme-versatile starter with the pedigree to be a cornerstone player for an NFL franchise.

Reid added:

There isn't another prospect I was more impressed with while out on the road live scouting this past year. Alt came to the Irish as a tight end, but his transition to offensive tackle over the past three seasons has been seamless. He's the most versatile blocker in this loaded OT class. Thanks to unique arm length, he is difficult for defenders to get around -- but he also overwhelms pass-rushers.

Alt had some technique and flexibility question marks coming into last season, but he has fixed those issues and become a model of consistency. And he's quick, posting a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine with a 1.73-second 10-yard split -- tied for ninth best among offensive linemen. After allowing one sack in 2023, Alt is a plug-and-play left tackle who will be a plus starter for more than a decade.

The selection of Alt gives the Chargers a potential long-term tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater.

The 21-year-old Alt is listed at 6-foot-9 and 321 pounds.

A unanimous All-American in 2023, Alt started all 12 games he played with the Fighting Irish at left tackle.

Alt, who allowed just one sack and five total pressures in 2023, was Pro Football Focus' top-graded offensive tackle at 90.7 among players with at least 700 snaps.

Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers Draft Hub.

Photos: Meet Chargers First Round Draft Pick Joe Alt

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.5 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Offensive Tackle, Joe Alt from the University of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
1 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt runs a drill during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
2 / 14

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt runs a drill during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. Alt is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)
3 / 14

FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. Alt is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, left, runs a drill against offensive tackle Blake Fisher, right, during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. Alt is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)
4 / 14

FILE - Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, left, runs a drill against offensive tackle Blake Fisher, right, during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. Alt is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt looks on before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt looks on before an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
9 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
10 / 14

Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) celebrates with Audric Estimé (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
11 / 14

Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) celebrates with Audric Estimé (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) in action against Navy linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
12 / 14

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) in action against Navy linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Alt has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
13 / 14

FILE - Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Alt has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Tyler Friday is blocked by Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
14 / 14

Ohio State defensive end Tyler Friday is blocked by Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
