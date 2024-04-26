5 Things to Know About Chargers No. 5 Pick OL Joe Alt

The Chargers added one of the best offensive line prospects — and best overall players — in tackle Joe Alt.
Here are five things to know about the Notre Dame offensive lineman:
1. Holding down the line
The newest member of the Bolts offensive line comes in with quite the experience and resumé.
Alt quickly became a mainstay for Notre Dame, playing in 38 games and starting 33 of them over his three seasons with the school.
He did it all to contribute early, seeing time as a tight end in addition to the offensive line in his freshman season with the Fighting Irish.
And after becoming a full-time starter in 2022, Alt and his teammates were honored as part of the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll.
2. Stellar final season
Alt's ranking as the top offensive line prospect heading to the draft is no surprise after the season he put together in 2023.
A unanimous First-Team All-American, Alt was a crucial member of a Notre Dame offense that finished as one of the best in school history in points and total yards.
And he was part of the reason for that, as he one of the best in the nation when it came to protecting the passer.
Alt allowed just five total pressures, including just one sack, in 347 opportunities and had a pass blocking efficiency of 99.1 percent.
3. Highly graded tackle
Alt's performance remained consistent throughout his time with the Fighting Irish.
After earning the starting tackle job in 2022, Alt would be a steady presence on the line and quickly be considered as one of the best tackles in college football.
He had Pro Football Focus' highest offense grade (91.8) and run blocking grade (90.8) among tackles with at least 700 snaps that season and allowed just five pressures the entire season.
Alt followed that up with an even more impressive performance in 2023 and once again topped the list for offensive grade (90.7) and was second in run blocking (86.5) and pass blocking (91.2).
4. OT runs in the family
Alt continues the family tradition of playing tackle in the AFC West.
His father, John, had a long career as an offensive tackle with the Chiefs from 1984 to 1996.
Drafted as the No. 21 overall pick in the 1984 draft out of Iowa, John Alt would become a mainstay of the Chiefs and earn Pro Bowl honors twice in his career.
He was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 1990 and finished his NFL career playing in 179 games, starting 149 of them. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002.
5. Former tight end
Alt is a natural at tackle, but he also knows quite a bit about positions all over the field.
Heading into Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota, Alt started out as a quarterback before switching over to linebacker after his first season.
And in his junior year Alt continued to move around the field, playing defensive end and tight end before ultimately getting more snaps on the offensive line as a blocking tight end in his final year.
Alt would help lead his school to back-to-back playoff appearances, as he earned first team All-Metro, All-District and All-State honors in 2020.