5 Things to Know About Chargers No. 5 Pick OL Joe Alt

3. Highly graded tackle

Alt's performance remained consistent throughout his time with the Fighting Irish.

After earning the starting tackle job in 2022, Alt would be a steady presence on the line and quickly be considered as one of the best tackles in college football.

He had Pro Football Focus' highest offense grade (91.8) and run blocking grade (90.8) among tackles with at least 700 snaps that season and allowed just five pressures the entire season.

Alt followed that up with an even more impressive performance in 2023 and once again topped the list for offensive grade (90.7) and was second in run blocking (86.5) and pass blocking (91.2).

4. OT runs in the family

Alt continues the family tradition of playing tackle in the AFC West.

His father, John, had a long career as an offensive tackle with the Chiefs from 1984 to 1996.

Drafted as the No. 21 overall pick in the 1984 draft out of Iowa, John Alt would become a mainstay of the Chiefs and earn Pro Bowl honors twice in his career.

He was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 1990 and finished his NFL career playing in 179 games, starting 149 of them. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002.

5. Former tight end

Alt is a natural at tackle, but he also knows quite a bit about positions all over the field.

Heading into Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota, Alt started out as a quarterback before switching over to linebacker after his first season.

And in his junior year Alt continued to move around the field, playing defensive end and tight end before ultimately getting more snaps on the offensive line as a blocking tight end in his final year.