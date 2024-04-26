How Joe Alt Fits Into the Chargers Offense

Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers Draft Hub.

Joe Alt was simply too good to pass up.

The Chargers certainly had choices when they came on the clock at No. 5 on Thursday night in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Perhaps the Bolts could have taken a wide receiver or even facilitated a trade back to acquire more picks.

But the chance to get a top-tier offensive lineman to protect Justin Herbert and help the run game?

That was a no-brainer and the best of both worlds on offense.

Alt, the unquestioned No. 1 tackle in the draft, appears ready-made for the NFL.

His bloodlines surely don't hurt, as his father, John, is a former first-round pick who is a member of the Chiefs Ring of Honor.

The Chargers said before the draft that they viewed the fifth pick as the No. 1 pick due to the collection of quarterbacks going high.

They then backed that up by taking one of the best non-quarterbacks available in Alt, who is a unanimous top-10 prospect.

Alt is ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's No. 5 overall player while Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has him in that spot.

Brugler offered the following breakdown of Alt:

Alt stays light on his feet with the big-man agility, body control and instinctive recovery skills to become a high-level run blocker and above-average pass protector very early in this NFL career. He projects as a first-year, scheme-versatile starter with the pedigree to be a cornerstone player for an NFL franchise.

Reid added:

There isn't another prospect I was more impressed with while out on the road live scouting this past year. Alt came to the Irish as a tight end, but his transition to offensive tackle over the past three seasons has been seamless. He's the most versatile blocker in this loaded OT class.