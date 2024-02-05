 Skip to main content
NFL Pundits Rank Jim Harbaugh Hire 1st Among All Head Coaches

Feb 05, 2024 at 09:44 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

All eight NFL head coaching vacancies have been filled, but the Chargers hire of Jim Harbaugh stands out amongst the rest.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently broke down each head coach hiring and ranked the Bolts landing Harbaugh at the top of his list.

Orr noted Harbaugh's ability to lead and turn around a team has him atop the coaching hire rankings in 2024.

Orr wrote:

Here's what I like about the Harbaugh hire: He is going to absolutely, positively, force the Chargers into contention and prevent the team from falling back into any of its prior inefficiencies… He is an all-or-nothing hire.

Orr also expressed confidence in the hire going forward, as Harbaugh's success at every stop bodes well for the Bolts future.

He wrote:

Harbaugh rectifies those errors by bringing in someone who has never not succeeded. He went from 7–4 to 11–1 at the University of San Diego. He went from 4–8 to 12–1 at Stanford. He won 13, 12 and 11 games during his first three years with the San Francisco 49ers and reached a Super Bowl. At Michigan, he went from 10–3 in 2015 to 15–0 and a national championship in '23.

Jim Harbaugh on the Field as a Charger

Take a look at the top photos of Jim Harbaugh during his playing days as a Charger.

San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Harbaugh is photographed during the 1999 NFL season.
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer echoed Orr's thoughts and ranked the Chargers hiring of Harbaugh as No. 1 in his rankings.

Iyer noted that while there is certainly work to do going forward, Harbaugh is the perfect man for the job.

He wrote:

There's some work to be done to getting Herbert's supporting personnel resettled and improvements to be made on the defense. A great start is bringing the Baltimore and Ann Arbor blueprints to Los Angeles. Chasing the Chiefs, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is a challenge, but remember Harbaugh was up to the task battling Seattle while with San Francisco. The Chargers' history of underachieving with good talent is about to change in not too long.

The Chargers were one of eight teams who filled a head coaching vacancy this offseason, joining the Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks and Titans.

