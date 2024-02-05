NFL Pundits Rank Jim Harbaugh Hire 1st Among All Head Coaches

All eight NFL head coaching vacancies have been filled, but the Chargers hire of Jim Harbaugh stands out amongst the rest.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr recently broke down each head coach hiring and ranked the Bolts landing Harbaugh at the top of his list.

Orr noted Harbaugh's ability to lead and turn around a team has him atop the coaching hire rankings in 2024.

Orr wrote:

Here's what I like about the Harbaugh hire: He is going to absolutely, positively, force the Chargers into contention and prevent the team from falling back into any of its prior inefficiencies… He is an all-or-nothing hire.

Orr also expressed confidence in the hire going forward, as Harbaugh's success at every stop bodes well for the Bolts future.

He wrote: