Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Best Corner That Could Be Available at Pick 17?

Apr 19, 2022 at 05:31 PM
Crossfire ep. 2

ln the second installment of "Crossfire" hosted by Chargers team reporter Chris Hayre, The Athletic's Dane Brugler and The Film Room's Brett Kollmann debate which prospects on the defensive side of the ball best fit the Chargers scheme.

With just nine days left until the 2022 NFL Draft, take a look below to see what the two draft experts had to say in episode two of Crossfire:

Best Corner that could be there at 17?

Dane Brugler: Trent McDuffie, Washington

"I think Trent McDuffie is the answer here and let's get the bad out of the way first. He's not the biggest player, he's 5'11'' under 30-inch arms, not ideal. If you can be ok with the size, you are going to love everything else. Outstanding athlete in coverage, really physical in run support. This is going to sound hyperbolic, but Trent McDuffie might be the smartest cornerback prospect I've ever talked to prior to the draft, and I think coach Staley is really going to like that about him. It doesn't matter whatever scenario you throw at him, what the audible is on offense he's got an answer for everything. He's able to communicate the switch from a Cover 4 to a Cover 2, or if his side is man and the other side needs to move to a quarters look or Cover 2. Whatever the offense throws at him, he can digest it and communicate that. Every coach I've talked to has been blown away with McDuffie during interviews, I think coach Staley would be the same. As long as you can get past the lack of length I think he's going to be someone who could be on the shortlist at No. 17."

Brett Kollmann: Andrew Booth, Clemson

"When I think about how this defense is supposed to function, at least how Brandon Staley wants it to function, nothing is going to run inside the tackles. That's what they want, they want everything inside those tackles to be completely gummed up, which means if you want to move the ball on the ground at all, you're going to have to run outside, you're going to have to use the screen game as kind of like a quasi-run game. So, I want corners that can tackle above all else, so I went with Andrew Booth from Clemson; explosive athlete, really triggers downhill quickly. Obviously brings a lot of range in the coverage game, but it's the fact that he can get downhill and tackle that I think Brandon Staley's going to love a lot about him."

Related Links

Take your Pick: Devonte Wyatt or Jordan Davis?

Dane Brugler: Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

"So, I feel like I'm a little bit in the minority here with my pick, but I do lean Devonte Wyatt. For me it's simple, he just gives you more pass rush. He also ran in the 4.7s at the combine, I mean Jordan Davis what he did was just other worldly moving at that size. But I mean Devonte Wyatt is a 305 pounder, it's not like he's a 250 pounder. So, for Devonte Wyatt, they didn't really let him let loose in that Georgia scheme, but when he did get a chance to rush the passer, you see a variety of swim moves, you see the bend. The motor's always running high and he looks like a locomotive ready to run off the tracks. The thing with Jordan Davis, and I'll be interested to hear what Brett has to say, but it concerns me a little bit with snap count. He averaged 25 snaps per game last year for Georgia so he was always at peak performance, but if you're drafting him top 20 you're going to ask him to play 40, close to 50 snaps per game and if that happens is he still going to be able to play at that peak performance in terms of sustaining energy and that athleticism? I'm going to lean Devonte Wyatt here, I do think Jordan Davis is going to be a dominant run defender but I'm going to go with the guy that I think is the better pass rusher."

Brett Kollmann: Jordan Davis, Georgia

"My number one goal here is to make life as easy as possible for [Joey] Bosa and Khalil Mack which means giving them 3rd-and-7, not 3rd-and-4. So, for me when I look at Jordan Davis, who did play a lot of three-technique at Georgia, because what they like to do is they would use Jalen Carter as a 2 [technique] on the backside and put Jordan Davis as a 3 technique on the frontside, so you literally could not run the ball to the strong side of the formation…couldn't run the ball because of how they were using Jordan Davis as a 3 technique, which means you're setting up a lot of third-and-long opportunities for Carter and Wyatt and all of them. So, when I look at how the Chargers would use Jordan Davis, I kind of want him in that same role where we put him on the field for maybe not the most snaps, but if he's giving Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa more opportunities on third-and-long rather than third-and-medium I think we are in business there, I still think the pass rush can be very successful."

Which Day 2 pick would fit Staley's defense best?

Dane Brugler: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

"It's no secret that coach Staley wants to get better in terms of stopping the run with that front and I think adding Kentucky's Josh Paschal to the mix would be a great step to doing that. A versatile defensive lineman, 6'4'', 270, he can play the edge, he can be in a rotation with Bosa and Mack, he can kick inside and rush from the B-gap, line up over the tackle. He was one of the best run defenders in the country this past year; 15 and a half tackles for loss, that was second in the SEC. Coaches are going to love the point of attack instincts, the football character as well. He overcame cancer earlier in his college career, he's a great story and a great team leader. Worked his way back, three time captain. If Paschal is still on the board there in the mid-third round where the Chargers are slated to pick, I think he'd just be a perfect fit in Staley's crew."

Brett Kollmann: Drake Jackson, USC

"Again, my number one goal here if I'm building a team is make life easy for Bosa and Mack and part of that is making sure they don't have to play every single snap. I want a really solid edge rotation, so when we get into January and we are staring down the barrel of 3rd-and-6 against Joe Burrow and we gotta make a play, I want my guys to be fresh. So, I'm going to go with Drake Jackson from USC, I think he's really solid day two edge. Better bend than I think people give him credit for and I think if you're doing a rotation between these three guys you know where Jackson is coming in for like 30 percent of the snaps, just give Bosa and Mack a breather so that in the fourth quarter they are completely fresh and they are ready to go. They got that 15-point lead hopefully from Herbert and they can go hunt. That is my goal, make their life easy."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Troy Reeder Explains "Perfect Fit" with Chargers

"For it to all work out is really exciting. Coming right down the road, it doesn't get much better than this. I'm just excited to go."

news

Top Quotes | DeAndre Carter, Troy Reeder and Gerald Everett Talk Joining the Bolts

Take a look at top quotes from the trio's introductory press conferences on Monday.

news

Bolts Mock Draft Tracker 13.0

Take a look at whom draft analysts have the team selecting at No. 17 overall.

news

NFL Announces Prospects Attending the 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at the 21 prospects attending this year's NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Texans Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16.

news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 9 | A Rivalry Renewed

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.

news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.

Latest News
Advertising