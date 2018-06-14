How did Derwin James Fare at Minicamp?

Philip Rivers had the offense mere yards from the goal line during a two-minute drive Wednesday at practice.

He eyed his target, cocked his arm back and fired over the middle.

Then the long arms of Derwin James snatched it out of the air.

The rookie cradled it in as he fell to the ground, securing the interception in the back of the end zone.

While his teammates celebrated wildly, it was business as usual for James.

"Our defense, how it's set up, our eyes are supposed to be on the quarterback, and I saw where he was looking," he said. "I just dropped to my zone where I'm supposed to be and made the play…. It was just another play. I just made a good play. I'm supposed to do that. That's my job. I feel like it was just a good play. I'm trying to make more plays like that in the game."

It's understandable why James was one of the most scrutinized players this offseason. Each year, all eyes gravitate toward the team's first-round pick. His every move is monitored by fans, while players are often asked about their newest teammate.

That's exactly what happened on Thursday as the final day of minicamp served as one last chance to find out how James is faring thus far.

Safe to say, he's turning heads.

"Obviously, the spotlight is on Derwin," said Joey Bosa, a former first-round draft pick who knows what it's like being under the microscope as a rookie. "Watching him move around and the type of body he has, he's really rangy and a long athlete, and watching the way he covers ground, it's really impressive to me. We're going to have a good defense with the guys we've added, for sure."