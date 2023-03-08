Group Chat | Where Does the AFC West Stand Ahead of Free Agency?

What's the biggest storyline with your team right now?

DiLalla: I think fans and media are both eager to see what sort of impact Sean Payton will have on this team. In his introductory press conference, he said he wasn't big on predictions and didn't offer a win total or anything like that. He did say that the fan base should "expect a completely different type of culture." The details are going to matter a great deal for Payton, which impressed Owner/CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton during the process. That, of course, leads into how Payton will impact Russell Wilson and the Broncos' offense. Denver certainly needs more out of that unit, and the national perspective is that Payton is the best guy to make that happen.

Gossen: Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback. When the new league year begins on March 15, the Raiders will have one quarterback on the roster – 2022 UDFA Chase Garbers – as Jarrett Stidham will become a free agent and Derek Carr was released on Feb. 14.

Among the four quarterbacks expected to go in the first round, Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud undoubtedly raised their draft stock at the Combine, setting analysts and social media abuzz with their athletic abilities – including Richardson breaking the QB Combine record in the vertical jump at 40.5 inches. Are the Raiders more likely to use that No. 7 overall pick on a QB in the 2023 draft class or will they find the quarterback they desire in free agency? We'll just have to wait and see.

McMullen: The Chiefs just won their second championship in four years and employ the reigning NFL MVP, so things are good in Kansas City, but the mandate for a team like the Chiefs is to maintain that success for years to come. Sustained winning is the hardest thing to do in the NFL, and the reason the Chiefs have been able to do it is because General Manager Brett Veach is consistently thinking two or three years ahead. The biggest storyline for the Chiefs this offseason is how he navigates that task while also fielding a team capable of defending its title in 2023. Veach did this masterfully last season and I'm eager to see what he has planned for the coming months.

Smith: It's not a pressing matter since a deal doesn't need to be done today, but with Justin Herbert eligible for a contract extension, anything involving the face of the franchise is big news. The Chargers love Herbert on and off the field. And the quarterback said after the season that "I'd do everything I can to be here." We'll see if the sides can reach a deal this offseason.

Let's look ahead at free agency. Where does your team stand ahead of March 15?

DiLalla: The Broncos have a few free agents that GM George Paton has expressed interest in bringing back, namely defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and inside linebacker Alex Singleton. It will be interesting to see if either player is back in Denver. If not, the needs of the team will change moving forward. I think the national expectation is also that the offensive line will be a priority. NBC Sports' Chris Simms told me recently that he would be surprised if the Broncos don't target that position when free agency begins. Paton has also mentioned running back as an area where the team needs to add.

Gossen: The Raiders have 27 players set to become unrestricted free agents, while four will become restricted free agents. Additionally, Josh Jacobs was franchise tagged on Monday, with Ziegler saying during the Combine that the team is working toward a contract extension, hoping to keep the All-Pro Jacobs in the Silver and Black on a longer-term deal.

McMullen: The Chiefs feature a handful of free agents this year, notably offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tailback Jerick McKinnon and safety Juan Thornhill. Like I discussed above, it'll be interesting to see how Brett Veach navigates this offseason and who he is able to bring back.