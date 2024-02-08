 Skip to main content
Who is New Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman? 5 Things to Know

Feb 08, 2024 at 02:01 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

GR5T

The Chargers announced Thursday they have named Greg Roman as their new offensive coordinator.

Here are five things to know about Roman:

1. Recently with the Ravens

Roman most recently spent time in Baltimore as the Ravens offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022.

Roman helped Baltimore produce a prolific rushing attack in each of the four seasons as their offensive play caller.

The unit finished in the top three in the league in rushing yards per game in each of Roman's four seasons, including first in his first two seasons as offensive coordinator.

The Ravens offense also finished top 10 in points per game in two out of his four seasons, as well as top 10 in offensive DVOA during his final year with the team.

2. Former Assistant Coach of the Year

Roman's first year as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore was as impressive as they come.

Roman won The Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2019 after the Ravens offense set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards.

They also scored a league-high 531 points in the regular season as the unit was a driving force in their 14-2 record.

Under Roman, quarterback Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP honors that same season, leading the league with 43 total touchdowns and setting a new single-season QB rushing record with 1,206 yards. Coupled with running back Mark Ingram (1,018 yards), the two became just the second QB-RB tandem to tally 1,000-plus rushing yards in the same season.

3. Back with Harbaugh

Roman will once again be joining the staff of Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who he has a relationship with dating back 15 years.

Harbaugh hired Roman while at Stanford to be the associate head coach for two seasons in 2009 and 2010.

He was part of the turnaround of Stanford under Harbaugh and was nominated as a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2010. That was the same year that saw a 12-1 season and ended with a victory in the Orange Bowl. The Cardinal would finish that season ranked No. 4 in the final AP poll.

Roman would then join Harbaugh in San Francisco where he was the offensive coordinator for four seasons.

The 49ers made three straight NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth during their time there, as Roman was a key piece in taking the offense up another level with Colin Kaepernick.

4. Start in NFL coaching ranks

Roman got his start in coaching during the Panthers' inaugural season in 1995 as their strength and conditioning assistant and defensive quality control coach. He also worked with the defensive backs and the linebackers.

He would then move over to the offensive side in 1997 before eventually serving as their assistant offensive line coach in 2001.

Roman was with Houston from 2002 to 2005, spending two seasons each as the tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach

He then made his first stop in Baltimore where he was the Ravens assistant offensive line coach in 2006 and 2007.

5. Former John Carroll standout

Before Roman spent his times as a coach, he was a starting defensive lineman at John Carroll University.

He was a three-year letter winner and a starter for two years from 1990 to 1993, earning All-Ohio Conference Honorable Mention a senior season where he recorded 80 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

Roman would finish his collegiate career with 145 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

