Who's Sports Illustrated's Pick for Most Underrated Charger in 2023?

The Chargers offense has turned heads this offseason for good reasons, whether it be the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston or bringing in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to call the plays.

But don't sleep on the tight end group — especially Gerald Everett, who is now entering his second season with the Bolts.

Everett is coming off a career year in 2022, where he had an instant connection with quarterback Justin Herbert from the jump and has continued to show it throughout this offseason.

And Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes Everett is the team's' most underrated player heading into 2023.

Orr recently compiled his list of each AFC team’s most underrated player and his case for Everett was simple — his production and traits speak for themselves and are overlooked.

Orr wrote: