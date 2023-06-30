Who's Sports Illustrated's Pick for Most Underrated Charger in 2023?

The Chargers offense has turned heads this offseason for good reasons, whether it be the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston or bringing in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to call the plays.
But don't sleep on the tight end group — especially Gerald Everett, who is now entering his second season with the Bolts.
Everett is coming off a career year in 2022, where he had an instant connection with quarterback Justin Herbert from the jump and has continued to show it throughout this offseason.
And Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes Everett is the team's' most underrated player heading into 2023.
Orr recently compiled his list of each AFC team’s most underrated player and his case for Everett was simple — his production and traits speak for themselves and are overlooked.
Orr wrote:
The passing game was also more than one-third of a yard better when Everett was in the lineup. He accounted for almost 10 percent of Justin Herbert's total passing first downs and at times during the year it was obvious how diverse his route tree was. I think that's what people are missing when they consider Everett as a total package; he's got a lot of athleticism and can handle faster linebackers, and he's also got enough tracking ability to handle some of the more difficult stuff.
Everett, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, was an impact player for a Bolts offense that battled injuries all of last season. He set career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) while tying his career best with four scores.
And Orr's point about his athleticism is what makes him a mismatch for opposing defenses, as he has the ability to create after the catch. According to TruMedia, 326 of his 555 yards last season came after the catch — the eighth-most among all tight ends.
Everett now enters his second year in the powder blue and with more weapons on offense in 2023, he could pop even more this upcoming season.
