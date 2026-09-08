Chargers Announce 2026 Game Themes

The Chargers have announced their 2026 uniform schedule as well as the 10 captains for the upcoming season.
And with Week 1 only days away, the Bolts have now revealed their game themes for the 2026 season.
|Game
|Game Theme
|Presenting Partner
|Week 1 vs. Cardinals
|Kickoff
|Week 2 vs. Raiders
|Puro Chargers
|Verizon
|Week 5 vs. Broncos
|Crucial Catch
|UCLA Health
|Week 9 vs. Texans
|Legends Weekend
|Mazda
|Week 11 vs. Jets
|Salute to Service
|American Airlines
|Week 12 vs. Patriots
|Super Chargers
|Toyota (Coach of the Year)
|Week 15 vs. 49ers
|Winter Wonderland
|Week 17 vs. Chiefs
|Fan Appreciation