 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Announce 2026 Game Themes

Sep 08, 2026 at 02:14 PM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

260907_Content_Social_GameThemes Announcement_Editorial

The Chargers have announced their 2026 uniform schedule as well as the 10 captains for the upcoming season.

And with Week 1 only days away, the Bolts have now revealed their game themes for the 2026 season.

GameGame ThemePresenting Partner
Week 1 vs. CardinalsKickoff
Week 2 vs. RaidersPuro ChargersVerizon
Week 5 vs. BroncosCrucial CatchUCLA Health
Week 9 vs. TexansLegends WeekendMazda
Week 11 vs. JetsSalute to ServiceAmerican Airlines
Week 12 vs. PatriotsSuper ChargersToyota (Coach of the Year)
Week 15 vs. 49ersWinter Wonderland
Week 17 vs. ChiefsFan Appreciation

Related Content

news

Chargers Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against the Cardinals

Here is where the Chargers roster currently stands ahead of their regular season opener against the Cardinals

news

5 Key Chargers Questions Ahead of the 2026 Season

From Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary to a daunting seven-game stretch, here are the top storylines for the Chargers in 2026

news

Where Are the Chargers in Week 1 NFL Power Rankings?

Take a look where NFL pundits ranked the Chargers entering their season opener against the Cardinals

news

5 Facts About New Chargers Mural by Artist Robert Vargas in Torrance

The 130-foot high Chargers mural featuring Justin Herbert and Derwin James was unveiled Tuesday in Torrance

Advertising