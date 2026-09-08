5 Facts About New Chargers Mural by Artist Robert Vargas in Torrance

How long did the mural take?

Not only is the wall of the hotel 12 stories high, it was also impressively done by Vargas completely freehand, with no projections across full length of the hotel.

Of course, that required a lot of effort and time over the past couple of weeks with Week 1 against the Cardinals coming up fast.

Vargas began working on it weeks ago around mid-August, but the full-court press really came over the last couple of days.

"I would say the last push was 72 hours straight," Vargas said.

There was also the challenge of the rain, which has appeared in Southern California over the last few days, among other things.

"The rain was of course challenging because paint does run but also look at the surface," Vargas said. "The corrugated is very challenging."

He later added: "The surface is definitely really challenging, to be able to paint on this surface and create and image that looks the way it looks."

Why specifically Justin Herbert and Derwin James?

This was an easy one for Vargas.

"They're really the heartbeat of the team," Vargas said. "Two captains who are incredible leaders, it made perfect sense to me."

Herbert and James are arguably the biggest figures of the team both on and off the field, making it an easy choice for the mural.

It encapsulates a bigger picture that Vargas was trying to convey in his art.

"It's those two players and it's the enormity of it that makes it so powerful and dynamic here, just kind of coming out of these trees that are in front of the building," Vargas said last month.

"I look at depicting these two players in a way that really celebrates diversity and bridges communities," Vargas later added. "This one in particular here, this intersection will now be a real destination for not only LA sports culture, but just culture in general."

What does Vargas hope is the message of the mural?

Vargas is no stranger to the power of art and the connection to sports, given that he also completed "Samurai of the Diamond" back in March on the other side of the hotel.

That piece features Dodgers players Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki while honoring Torrance's Japanese American history.

And it's why this Chargers mural is one he hopes adds another layer to connection to Los Angeles.