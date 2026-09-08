5 Facts About New Chargers Mural by Artist Robert Vargas in Torrance

Justin Herbert and Derwin James, Jr., now stand tall in the City of Torrance.
Renowned artist Robert Vargas unveiled an awe-inspiring Chargers mural in Torrance to celebrate the start of the Bolts 2026 season.
Titled "The Storm Is Coming," Vargas' epic mural on the north side of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel was presented on Tuesday morning.
"We're kicking off the season right here in the South Bay, painting it into existence. I see a championship in the near future. It's going to happen," Vargas said Tuesday.
Here are five facts about Vargas' epic, 130-foot-high mural:
How did this idea come to fruition?
The mural was years in the making.
After years of a relationship between members of the organization and Vargas, the plan for the mural came to be naturally over time.
Chargers SVP, Brand Marketing and Creative Jason Lavine said Tuesday that when the two sides got to know each other more and more over the years, they knew they worked together well.
"We authentically work together so well and there was so much symmetry there," Lavine said. "When Robert came to us and said, 'Hey, we want to make you our next big sports mural of Los Angeles,' there's nothing to be but humbled and honored by that opportunity."
Vargas added that years of collaborations and dialogue led to something that's much more than a mural.
"This idea came to fruition a couple of years ago," Vargas said on Tuesday. "We had been talking about collaborating and doing something unique.
Vargas added: "Not just a mural, but making a monument, something that would illuminate and foster community pride."
What was the process of naming it "The Storm is Coming?"
It was fairly simple — Vargas knew since Day One what the name was going to be.
"I thought about this title back when we first started talking about this mural two years ago," Vargas said.
The name captures all of it, from the players being displayed in Herbert and James to the message it's portraying.
Not to mention, the scene was perfect timing as well as it was being presented while surrounded by cloudy skies and intermittent rain on Tuesday morning in Torrance.
"That's always been the title of the piece," Vargas said with a smile. "Of course there was a thunderstorm [today], bolts are raining down on the wall."
The Chargers unveiled "The Storm is Coming," a new mural by Los Angeles artist Robert Vargas at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Torrance. The event celebrated the mural's completion with remarks from Vargas, Torrance Mayor Sharon Kalani and Chargers Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing & Creative Jason Lavine before the artwork was officially revealed to guests.
How long did the mural take?
Not only is the wall of the hotel 12 stories high, it was also impressively done by Vargas completely freehand, with no projections across full length of the hotel.
Of course, that required a lot of effort and time over the past couple of weeks with Week 1 against the Cardinals coming up fast.
Vargas began working on it weeks ago around mid-August, but the full-court press really came over the last couple of days.
"I would say the last push was 72 hours straight," Vargas said.
There was also the challenge of the rain, which has appeared in Southern California over the last few days, among other things.
"The rain was of course challenging because paint does run but also look at the surface," Vargas said. "The corrugated is very challenging."
He later added: "The surface is definitely really challenging, to be able to paint on this surface and create and image that looks the way it looks."
Why specifically Justin Herbert and Derwin James?
This was an easy one for Vargas.
"They're really the heartbeat of the team," Vargas said. "Two captains who are incredible leaders, it made perfect sense to me."
Herbert and James are arguably the biggest figures of the team both on and off the field, making it an easy choice for the mural.
It encapsulates a bigger picture that Vargas was trying to convey in his art.
"It's those two players and it's the enormity of it that makes it so powerful and dynamic here, just kind of coming out of these trees that are in front of the building," Vargas said last month.
"I look at depicting these two players in a way that really celebrates diversity and bridges communities," Vargas later added. "This one in particular here, this intersection will now be a real destination for not only LA sports culture, but just culture in general."
What does Vargas hope is the message of the mural?
Vargas is no stranger to the power of art and the connection to sports, given that he also completed "Samurai of the Diamond" back in March on the other side of the hotel.
That piece features Dodgers players Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki while honoring Torrance's Japanese American history.
And it's why this Chargers mural is one he hopes adds another layer to connection to Los Angeles.
"I think my ultimate goal is to foster community pride and have people unite," Vargas said. "Chargers fans, L.A. fans, L.A. sports fans unite under the banner of just sports first and art. I think art and sports have a unique ability to bring people together."