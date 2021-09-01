Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Talks 'Tough Conversations' in Getting To Initial 53

Two UDFAs make the cut

The Chargers' track record of identifying undrafted free agents continued as both Ogbongbemiga and Merrill showed enough this offseason — and in August — to make the initial 53. Here's what Staley had to say about both players:

On Merrill

"Felt like this guy just really kept getting better," he said. "Improved his game quite a bit. Felt like his production during camp was something that stood out to us. Every time that he got an opportunity, there was production. There wasn't just a guy who was doing the right thing, this guy was making plays, too. Just felt like he was kind of our style of guys. Still has a long way to go, but felt like there was a player there that we wanted to work with."

On Ogbongbemiga

"This guy is instinctive," Staley said. "He can really see the game. If you said what stands out, that stands out. When something is happening, this guys is on top of it. He's a commander. To be a rookie, and for him to have the aptitude within our scheme already, I think that just shows you how his brain works. He has size. This guy is big. He can run for his size. He's long with long arms. We just feel like there's a product to work with there, not only as a linebacker but on special teams, that he can be a big factor in those interior core jobs on special teams. He's the right guy to be coaching, from a developmental standpoint."

Ogbongbemiga said that while he was surprised he went undrafted, the former Oklahoma State standout stayed humble, put his head down and went to work. It paid off.

The first person he told upon learning he made the initial 53 was his brother.