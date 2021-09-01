Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Brandon Staley Talks 'Tough Conversations' in Getting To Initial 53

Aug 31, 2021 at 07:45 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
FTP_Staley53

The Chargers waived 16 players on Tuesday, getting their roster to 53 by the 1 p.m. Pacific deadline.

Among the moves included the release of kicker Michael Badgley in favor of Tristan Vizcaino; the release of wide receivers Tyron Johnson and Joe Reed; and a pair of undrafted free agent rookies making the initial 53: linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive tackle Forrest Merrill.

All nine selections from the Chargers' 2021 draft class also made the initial 53. After practice, head coach Brandon Staley discussed what went into certain decisions and the silver lining to an otherwise difficult day around the NFL.

"The guys that we had to have some tough conversations with, just thanking them and being appreciative for them," Staley said. "Then, giving them something in their game, specifically, to take away. I thought that was really important.

"You also know that these things have a way of coming back around, too. The NFL is such a small circle — just during camp we've had guys come back. Just always staying on the high side. I enjoyed today, even though it was a tough day."

Watch the press conference below for Staley's thoughts on getting to the initial 53-man roster. Here are three takeaways:

Vizcaino gets the kicking job

The Chargers will enter the 2021 season with a new kicker. Staley said it was a difficult conversation with Badgley — who spent the previous three seasons as L.A.'s kicker — because the competition was so even during camp.

"Ultimately, what convinced me, [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], and our coaching staff about Tristan was that this guy has real talent," Staley said. "This guy has real leg strength. We feel like he has a lot of ability. He's at the beginning of his football journey. We felt that if there's a product in there, that if we continue to tap into that development, that there's a really talented player there. Then, the kickoff aspect of the job was really important. We feel like he has a really special kickoff leg."

Vizcaino, who grew up rooting for the Chargers, will now kick at SoFi Stadium, roughly 50 miles from where he grew up in Chino Hills.

"They made the right choice because I know how much work I've put in — how much practice and time I've put in," he said. "I've surrounded myself with the right people and I'm ready for this opportunity."

Two UDFAs make the cut

The Chargers' track record of identifying undrafted free agents continued as both Ogbongbemiga and Merrill showed enough this offseason — and in August — to make the initial 53. Here's what Staley had to say about both players:

On Merrill

"Felt like this guy just really kept getting better," he said. "Improved his game quite a bit. Felt like his production during camp was something that stood out to us. Every time that he got an opportunity, there was production. There wasn't just a guy who was doing the right thing, this guy was making plays, too. Just felt like he was kind of our style of guys. Still has a long way to go, but felt like there was a player there that we wanted to work with."

On Ogbongbemiga

"This guy is instinctive," Staley said. "He can really see the game. If you said what stands out, that stands out. When something is happening, this guys is on top of it. He's a commander. To be a rookie, and for him to have the aptitude within our scheme already, I think that just shows you how his brain works. He has size. This guy is big. He can run for his size. He's long with long arms. We just feel like there's a product to work with there, not only as a linebacker but on special teams, that he can be a big factor in those interior core jobs on special teams. He's the right guy to be coaching, from a developmental standpoint."

Ogbongbemiga said that while he was surprised he went undrafted, the former Oklahoma State standout stayed humble, put his head down and went to work. It paid off.

The first person he told upon learning he made the initial 53 was his brother.

"He's been there throughout this whole process," Ogbongbemiga said. "He trained me when I went back for July break. We went after it, we worked. I was up in Canada working, running up mountains. It was smokey because of fires in the provinces next to me, so I couldn't breathe. I had my helmet on, dying out there. But it was all for a reason. I knew it was all for a reason. I woke up every day and went after it; just attacked each and every day. Here I am."

Bolts keep five WRs

The Chargers have five wide receivers on their initial 53: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Joshua Palmer and K.J. Hill. Here's Staley on the decision to release both Johnson and Reed:

On Johnson

"It was a tough one, a really tough one," he said. "T-Billy has done a lot for this team in the past and he did some good things for us in camp. That was one of the tougher conversations that I had today. I think that we have a really deep receiver room. There's a lot of competition. I think that it's just one of things where it's more numbers, not so much how we feel about him as a player, because I have a lot of respect for his game. Just where we're at from a numbers standpoint, and then the kicking game, being a big aspect of those back-end receiver roles. Just felt like going in this direction would be the right direction for us right now."

On Reed

"The receiver room, as we talked about during camp is just super competitive," Staley said. "What ended up happening for him, too, was, just from a return standpoint, he didn't get a chance those last two weeks to really express himself because he got hurt. Where we were at with receiver, and where we are at with returner, just didn't feel like that was going to be the direction for us. It's not over for him. He's a good player. He still has his career out in front of him. Hopefully, we can get him healthy here and see where it goes."

Meet the Initial 2021 Chargers 53-Man Roster

Presenting your 2021 Los Angeles Chargers.

#1 | P | TY LONG
1 / 53

#1 | P | TY LONG

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK
2 / 53

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER
3 / 53

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER

#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL
4 / 53

#7 | QB | CHASE DANIEL

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.
5 / 53

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT
6 / 53

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN
7 / 53

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON
8 / 53

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON

#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO
9 / 53

#16 | K | TRISTAN VIZCAINO

#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL
10 / 53

#20 | CB | TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL

#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON
11 / 53

#22 | RB | JUSTIN JACKSON

#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY
12 / 53

#24 | S | NASIR ADDERLEY

#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.
13 / 53

#25 | CB | CHRIS HARRIS JR.

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
14 / 53

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.

#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY
15 / 53

#27 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY

#28 | CB | BRANDON FACYSON
16 / 53

#28 | CB | BRANDON FACYSON

#29 | DB | MARK WEBB
17 / 53

#29 | DB | MARK WEBB

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER
18 / 53

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN
19 / 53

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN
20 / 53

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN

#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES
21 / 53

#33 | S | DERWIN JAMES

#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III
22 / 53

#35 | RB | LARRY ROUNTREE III

#37 | CB | KEMON HALL
23 / 53

#37 | CB | KEMON HALL

#40 | FB | GABE NABERS
24 / 53

#40 | FB | GABE NABERS

#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU
25 / 53

#42 | LB | UCHENNA NWOSU

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS
26 / 53

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS

#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE
27 / 53

#44 | LB | KYZIR WHITE

#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL
28 / 53

#49 | LB | DRUE TRANQUILL

#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL
29 / 53

#52 | OLB | KYLER FACKRELL

#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON
30 / 53

#54 | LS | MATT OVERTON

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA
31 / 53

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY
32 / 53

#61 | C/G | SCOTT QUESSENBERRY

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY
33 / 53

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES
34 / 53

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES

#66 | DL | FORREST MERRILL
35 / 53

#66 | DL | FORREST MERRILL

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER
36 / 53

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER

#71 | G | MATT FEILER
37 / 53

#71 | G | MATT FEILER

#74 | T | STORM NORTON
38 / 53

#74 | T | STORM NORTON

#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA
39 / 53

#75 | T | BRYAN BULAGA

#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI
40 / 53

#76 | G | ODAY ABOUSHI

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III
41 / 53

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS
42 / 53

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS

#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON
43 / 53

#82 | TE | STEPHEN ANDERSON

#84 | WR | K.J. HILL
44 / 53

#84 | WR | K.J. HILL

#87 | TE | JARED COOK
45 / 53

#87 | TE | JARED COOK

#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY
46 / 53

#88 | TE | TRE McKITTY

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.
47 / 53

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.

#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES
48 / 53

#93 | DT | JUSTIN JONES

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II
49 / 53

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II

#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON
50 / 53

#95 | DT | CHRISTIAN COVINGTON

#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA
51 / 53

#97 | DE | JOEY BOSA

#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH
52 / 53

#98 | DT | LINVAL JOSEPH

#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY
53 / 53

#99 | DT | JERRY TILLERY

