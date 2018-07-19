Five Fantasy Locks on the Chargers

QB Philip Rivers: An often-debated topic in fantasy circles is whether to draft a quarterback with an early-round pick.

Those who choose to wait may be pleasantly surprised to see Philip Rivers still on the board. Rivers is being drafted in the 13th round on average in NFL.com leagues. That's tremendous value for fantasy's eighth-best quarterback in 2017.

"As long as he can keep the interceptions and the turnovers down, he'll be fine," Grant said. "And again, he's that guy. You're looking at a quarterback -- it's the 10th round and you're trying to finally get your quarterback -- Philip Rivers is as good an option as anybody that's going to be out there at that point."

Chargers Defense/Special Teams: One of the final items of business on draft day is selecting a defense. It's not an inconsequential exercise, though; the right one could make the difference in winning a league.

While the Jaguars, Rams and Vikings are among the popular picks, Grant said fantasy owners have been slow to catch on to the Chargers. The Bolts boast a pair of Pro Bowl cornerbacks and edge rushers, and a dynamic rookie safety in Derwin James.

"Sacks and turnovers are the two things you need to have a successful fantasy defense and the Chargers have all the ingredients to get those things," Grant said.

*Fantasy stats according to NFL.com