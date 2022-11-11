ESPN Analyst Predicts Chargers to Win Out in Regular Season

Mike Tannenbaum is really confident in the Chargers for the rest of the season.

Like, REALLY confident.

The NFL analyst was recently one of a handful of ESPN pundits who released a prediction for the second half of the 2022 season.

Tannenbaum believes the Chargers will win Sunday in San Francisco … and won't lose a regular-season game for the rest of the year.

Tannenbaum wrote:

Quarterback Justin Herbert will lead the Los Angeles Chargers on a 10-game winning streak to end the season, giving them an AFC West title and a home playoff game in January. The first win is already in the rearview mirror, after a 20-17 victory against Atlanta on Sunday.

Yes, ESPN's FPI gives Los Angeles a mere 3.6% chance to win the division, and they are favored by the model in only five of the final nine games. But this is a talented roster, and I expect Herbert to take his game to another level as the team gets healthier in the second half. He can even put together a solid MVP case.

Woah!

Tannenbaum has a strong belief in the Bolts despite the team battling a rash of key injuries and facing some tough teams down the stretch.

The Chargers still have to play the 49ers, Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans, all of whom are currently in a playoff spot.

Tannenbaum's strong belief in the Bolts would mean the team would win 10 straight games in a single season for just the fourth time in franchise history. The Chargers did so in 1961, 2006 and 2009.

And, if Tannenbaum's bold prediction comes through, the Bolts would also capture their first division title since 2009.