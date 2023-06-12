Where are the Bolts in ESPN's 'Core Player' Rankings?

The Chargers are one of the few teams in the NFL to have cornerstone players throughout the roster on both offense and defense.

And ESPN's Seth Walder believes the Bolts core ranks highly among the NFL's best — seventh to be exact.

Walder recently went through every team's roster and identified who he believed was the five best players — core players, as he called them — on each squad. He then ranked each of them based on who he thought was the best.

Walder believes the Bolts core consists of three offensive players — quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Rashawn Slater, wide receiver Keenan Allen — plus a pair of defenders in outside linebacker Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, Jr.

Walter noted that this group could help elevate the Chargers to new heights in 2023.

He wrote: