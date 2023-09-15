ESPN Makes Bold Prediction For Chargers Against Tennessee

The Bolts are hitting the road for the first time this season as they look to bounce back in Week 2 against a physical Titans team.

When looking at both teams, the game is shaping up to be a close game that will be a test for various positions on the field.

And members of ESPN's NFL Staff took a closer look on what Sunday's game in Tennessee could look like.

Seth Walder and Eric Moody predict the game will be tightly contested, with each laying out a one possession Chargers win during their analysis.

But ESPN's Daniel Greenspan also got in on the predictions, as his bold prediction ahead of Sunday's contest includes wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams doing something the Chargers haven't done in over five years.

Greenspan predicted: