ESPN Makes Bold Prediction For Chargers Against Tennessee

The Bolts are hitting the road for the first time this season as they look to bounce back in Week 2 against a physical Titans team.
When looking at both teams, the game is shaping up to be a close game that will be a test for various positions on the field.
And members of ESPN's NFL Staff took a closer look on what Sunday's game in Tennessee could look like.
Seth Walder and Eric Moody predict the game will be tightly contested, with each laying out a one possession Chargers win during their analysis.
But ESPN's Daniel Greenspan also got in on the predictions, as his bold prediction ahead of Sunday's contest includes wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams doing something the Chargers haven't done in over five years.
Greenspan predicted:
Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will each have 100 yards receiving. The Titans are banged up in the secondary -- safety Amani Hooker is recovering from a concussion and cornerback Kristian Fulton is limited because of a hamstring injury -- and that's a bad development for a defense that will have to respect all aspects of a balanced Chargers offense. Play-action will help Allen and Williams become the first Los Angeles duo to top 100 yards receiving in the same game since Allen and running back Melvin Gordon III against Kansas City in the 2018 season opener.
Allen and Williams have certainly gotten close to that mark over the years in the powder blues. They also each had big days against the Titans last season, with Allen accumulating 86 yards and Williams 67 during that defensive battle.
While Greenspan believes the opportunity is there for the Bolts to have a big day through the air — his colleague Turron Davenport looked at another aspect of the Chargers offense that could be something to monitor.
Davenport believes the battle in the trenches will be the storyline to watch for during Sunday's game in Tennessee.
Davenport wrote:
In their first game under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Chargers showed a dedication to running the football last week with 40 carries for 234 yards -- their highest total since Week 6 in 2018. They'll be tested against the Titans, who allowed only 69 rushing yards last week against the Saints. Tennessee prides itself on stopping the run. The Titans don't anticipate Los Angeles running the ball 40 times this week. But if it does, Tennessee will be ready. "Our mindset is nobody will run the ball on us," defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said.
Kickoff between the Bolts and Titans is Sunday at 10 a.m. (PT).
