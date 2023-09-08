ESPN's Bill Barnwell Maps Out Chargers Path to the Super Bowl

The Bolts kick off their 2023 journey in just a two days, as the team looks to get back to the postseason for a second consecutive year in a competitive AFC.

There's no question the Chargers roster contains high-level talent to compete with anyone from top to bottom, but ESPN's Bill Barnwell took it a step further with his annual look at how each team can make a deep run in the playoffs to win it all.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Chargers have a 52.4 percent chance to make the postseason.

And for Barnwell, the path to a playoff berth — and possibly more — starts with having better luck than they had last year on the injury front.

Barnwell's analysis noted that Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Justin Herbert, J.C. Jackson, Derwin James, Corey Linsley, Khalil Mack, Rashawn Slater and Mike Williams — Barnwell's top 10 Chargers players — all missed a combined 43 percent of possible snaps in 2022.

Getting that number down in 2023 would benefit the Bolts greatly and set them up among the NFL's best.

Barnwell wrote: