Derwin James, Jr. Selected to 1st Players' All-Pro Team

For the first time ever, NFL players chose who they believe is the best at their positions across the league.
In the inaugural Players' All-Pro Team, Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., was the lone member of the Bolts to be voted by his peers as the best player at strong safety.
James had another stellar season in 2022, posting 115 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 games. He was also selected the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, a first-time award for James.
His play this season also earned him another Pro Bowl honor, the third of his career.
The official release from the NFLPA read:
This year, we made the call with the first Players' All-Pro Team. We asked players across the league to select who had the most impact this season. The players were tasked with voting for the best player at their same position and positions they line up against.
Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote and select the first ever Players' All-Pro Team. In addition to voting for players at their position or that they line up against, among the rules were that players cannot vote for themselves or teammates and could not have missed five or more games before Week 15.
When it comes to play on the field, James is one of the best in the entire league, and the numbers back it up.
His peers agree, as his impact on the Chargers defense is felt by fellow opponents that have seen it on film or on the field.
