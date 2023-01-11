Derwin James, Jr. Selected to 1st Players' All-Pro Team

For the first time ever, NFL players chose who they believe is the best at their positions across the league.

In the inaugural Players' All-Pro Team, Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., was the lone member of the Bolts to be voted by his peers as the best player at strong safety.

James had another stellar season in 2022, posting 115 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 games. He was also selected the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, a first-time award for James.

His play this season also earned him another Pro Bowl honor, the third of his career.

The official release from the NFLPA read: