Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Three-time All-Pro Safety Derwin James Earns Second Consecutive Nomination for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide 

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
231204_DerwinWPMoY_4

The Los Angeles Chargers proudly announced today that Derwin James has been nominated for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE for the second consecutive year. Considered one of the league's most prestigious individual honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

Currently in his sixth NFL season, James is one of the NFL's top safeties and the most versatile defensive chess piece in football. A three-time Pro Bowl starter at safety, as a rookie in 2018 James was named first-team All-Pro at safety and selected to the second-team at defensive back by The Associated Press. One of just four NFL players – and the only defensive back in the last 20 years – to top 400 tackles, nine sacks and eight interceptions within their first 60 games. James reached 400 career tackles in his 55th career game, doing so faster than any defensive back in the last 30 seasons. James has started all 64 career games with the Chargers, including three postseason contests, has served as team captain each of the past three seasons and 11 games played this season, has posted 82 tackles, an interception, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defensed.

Having grown into a position of leadership within the team and community since entering the league, James has been showing up for youth in Southern California since his first days as a Charger. Only days after being selected 17th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, he joined local youth football players at the site that would later become SoFi Stadium. From that day forward, James's has consistently engaged with the community at team and player-led events while continuing to grow his outreach initiatives across a wide range of causes.

A former "Club Kid" member of his hometown Boys and Girls Club – James has been a longtime supporter of the organization. A consistent presence at Southern California clubs throughout his six NFL seasons, visiting with the children they serve and regularly hosting giveback events, this year James joined the Chargers Impact Fund for the launch of the Bolts Book Club summer reading program at the Watts-Willowbrook clubhouse. During the visit, in which he read to everyone in attendance and spoke on the importance of reading every day, James learned that the club had recently been fundraising to purchase school supplies for all its members but fell short of their goal. Without hesitation, and not something that was preplanned, James made up the difference – personally paying for school supplies and backpacks for 50 additional children.

James is also passionate about sharing his love of the game with others and has been a prominent champion of girls' flag football and Chargers girls' flag initiatives. In addition to hosting the Conquer SoCal girls' flag team for a special meet-and-greet at Chargers Training Camp prior to its trip to the NFL Flag All 32 Summer Invitational, James attended the first annual Chargers Girls Flag Championship Tournament two days before playing in primetime on Sunday Night Football and spoke to all the participants to kick off the event.  

Across the country in his hometown of Haines City, Florida, James hosted a free youth football camp for 400 athletes and provided them with $25,000+ worth of apparel and swag. He also outfitted 250 children from the greater Haines City community with backpacks at the start of the 2023 school year. And this past November, James continued giving back to underserved youth in both Haines City and Santa Ana, California by hosting Thanksgiving events in each city – personally attending the Santa Ana event where he helped serve a complete Thanksgiving dinner to more than 150 local families while helping prepare over 200 packaged meals earmarked for delivery to underserved families.

James also recently hosted Derwin's Disco at Wallis Annenberg GenSpace, a state-of-the-art senior center in Los Angeles. Asked why hosting an event for the aging community was important, he explained, "I don't want people to think we [forget] them. I want to make them feel young again." With this deep appreciation for the senior community, James funded and hosted a 70s-themed party that included a light-up dance floor, DJ and games. The 120 GenSpace members in attendance got to know James, went home with gifts and experienced an unforgettable afternoon full of dancing, food and fun.

In partnership with the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, this past October James also hosted 40 courageous breast cancer patients and survivors at the team training facility during NFL "Crucial Catch" cancer awareness month. Tailored to uplift, James joined all the participants in a mindfulness session and meditation experience on the Chargers practice field.

James, the Chargers' 2021 nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, also sponsors the Chargers Impact Fund "Community Corner" program.  Through the program, James will host more than 300 children from underserved communities at Chargers games throughout the 2023 season.

Previous work in the community that helped earn him his first Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination has included partnering with Snoop Dogg to hand out free Beyond Meat items in the LA community, appearing at Oakley and Chargers-led OneSight events to encourage kids to get the eyewear they critically need to do well in school and extracurricular activities, opening a newly renovated field at South Park Recreation Center in South LA while helping local high school football players refine their skills during the ribbon cutting event, recording a PSA with his young family for the nonprofit Baby2Baby in support of its formula program during the 2022 formula supply shortage, raising awareness and funding for team-led animal welfare initiatives through appearances at events and the Chargers annual pet calendar and hosting a shopping spree for a long-time fan and his family who lost their house in a fire just months earlier. 

"I'm incredibly blessed and honored to be named a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second year," said James. "I know how special of an honor this is and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to service my community and want to continue to take every opportunity to support my community in any way possible. A highlight of my career is being able help to those who need it and bring joy to the people around me. I want to leave this community better than how I found it and will continue to strive for that even long after my career ends. Being a role model for not just for my son, but to also encourage people and other players to help in their community is a legacy I hope to leave. To be recognized for this phenomenal award means a lot to me. I'm thankful to have the full support of the Chargers, the fans, my teammates and coaches throughout my NFL career."

As a nominee, James will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the 2023 season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8. 

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. In cases where multiple nominees share the same last name (i.e., Justin Jones and Jonathan Jones), all valid votes on X must include the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag and the nominee's handle or full name.

The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000. Charity Challenge voting takes place from Dec. 5 to Jan. 8.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Khalil Mack Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack today was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month by the league office. It marks the third Defensive Player of the Month honor of his career.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
news

Derius Davis Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It is the first Player of the Week honor of his career.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising