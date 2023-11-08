Derius Davis Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It is the first Player of the Week honor of his career.

Davis led all NFL players in Week 9 with 104 punt return yards, doing so on three punts (34.7 avg.), including an 87-yard return for a touchdown. The score marked the first of his career and the longest punt return by any NFL player this season. It was the longest punt return by any rookie since 2017 and ranked as the fifth-longest punt return in Chargers history. Davis' 16.6-yard average on punt returns leads all qualifying players in 2023, while his 232 punt return yards rank second in the NFL.