Confirmed360 Joins Chargers LUX to Further Elevate Exclusive Membership Offering

"Chargers LUX was an innovative approach our organization undertook to enhance the traditional premium offering of most professional sports teams. The additional value and extraordinary benefits our suite owners enjoy through Chargers LUX are unparalleled and, without a doubt, make the Los Angeles Chargers' premium experience among the best in all of sports. To be able to extend those benefits to club seat owners for 2021 is another example of how we are focused on changing the game when it comes to premium. The addition of Confirmed360 to our LUX partner family only further demonstrates our commitment to investing in premium experiences and partnerships that provide Chargers fans with best-in-class service and access on game day and beyond."