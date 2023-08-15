Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

CJ Okoye Named Rich Eisen's No. 1 Preseason Standout Performer

Aug 15, 2023 at 07:52 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Buzz 08.15

It's hard to find a better moment from Week 1 of the preseason than CJ Okoye's debut on Saturday night.

Okoye, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound defensive lineman from Nigeria, was allocated to the Bolts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program this offseason.

Not only was Saturday his first ever professional game, but it was also his first ever organized football game — and the defensive lineman made sure to make it even more unforgettable.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Rams faced a third-and-19 when Okoye executed a stunt and cleaned up a Bolts pressure with a sack for a loss of 16 yards. The sack sent the Chargers sideline into a frenzy, as teammates rushed down the sideline to celebrate.

Okoye's story and moment on Saturday made waves around the NFL including with Rich Eisen, who named it his No. 1 standout performance of the first week of the preseason during Monday's episode of the "Rich Eisen Show".

Eisen marveled at Okoye's sack, and even shared a story from NFL Network's and Chargers radio color commentator Daniel Jeremiah behind his sack dance.

"Again, a sack in his first organized football game," Eisen said during his show. "He started doing football three years ago in Nigeria.

"Daniel Jeremiah told me the day before the game, the defensive line went up to him and said, 'You've got to have a sack dance,'" Eisen added. "And he practiced it in the meeting rooms just in case he got in the game. And he sacks Stetson Bennett and does the sack dance. And it's his first organized football game.

Eisen continued: "Now that's a standout performance for Preseason Week 1."

As if his debut couldn't get any better, Okoye was awarded a game ball in the locker room following the game.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley spoke about the moment during Monday's media availability, praising the work Okoye has put in to put himself in position and what the moment was like for the team.

"This guy has come a long way. It was incredible to see that," Ansley said. "I don't know if you guys saw the reaction from the sideline, I think that really answers it for you, and for me.

"CJ has worked tremendously hard to be able to go out there and execute in the football game — a professional football game," Ansley later added. "I think that the execution of that stunt that he did, it wasn't just a straight rush, he had some layers that he had to go in there and execute. I think that the energy and the enthusiasm that the veteran players showed when he made that sack, I mean, they beat the coaches out there. CJ is doing a really good job. We're happy for him."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Why Kellen Moore Will be the No. 1 Most Impactful Coordinator in 2023

Bleacher Report recently tabbed Moore as the coordinator with a new team who will make the biggest impact in 2023
news

Ekeler, James Reach Highest Rankings Yet on NFL's Top 100 List

The pair of Chargers teammates finished inside the Top 30 as both appear on the list for the second consecutive season
news

Where Does the Bolts O-Line Rank Around the NFL?

The Chargers offensive line was placed in the second tier of The 33rd Team's rankings but has the potential to move up this season
news

Herbert, Mack Ranked in 30s on NFL Top 100 List

The Bolts star quarterback came in at No. 32 while the veteran outside linebacker was ranked 38th by his peers across the league
news

Justin Herbert Again Tabbed as Tier 1 QB in The Athletic's Rankings

The Chargers franchise quarterback was one of just five players who earned the highest distinction from their peers around the league 
news

Joey Bosa Makes NFL's Top 100 List for 7th Straight Year

The Bolts outside linebacker remains one of the top edge rushers around the league
news

Eric Kendricks Ranked 93rd on Annual NFL Top 100 List

The veteran linebacker is in his first year with the Bolts after spending the past eight seasons in Minnesota
news

Trio of Chargers Make PFF's Top 50 Players List

Three members of the Bolts made PFF's Sam Monson's annual list of the Top 50 players in the NFL 
news

Complex Crowns Chargers Social Media for 3rd Time 

The Bolts took home the top spot for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years
news

Which Chargers Player Got the Nod as the Team's Non-QB MVP?

The Athletic and Pro Football Focus both recently tabbed Joey Bosa as the pick for the Chargers most valuable non-quarterback
news

Which Chargers Made ESPN's Top-10 Position Rankings?

A handful of Bolts gained acclaim around the league for being among the best players at their respective positions 

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising