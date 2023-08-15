CJ Okoye Named Rich Eisen's No. 1 Preseason Standout Performer

It's hard to find a better moment from Week 1 of the preseason than CJ Okoye's debut on Saturday night.

Okoye, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound defensive lineman from Nigeria, was allocated to the Bolts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program this offseason.

Not only was Saturday his first ever professional game, but it was also his first ever organized football game — and the defensive lineman made sure to make it even more unforgettable.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Rams faced a third-and-19 when Okoye executed a stunt and cleaned up a Bolts pressure with a sack for a loss of 16 yards. The sack sent the Chargers sideline into a frenzy, as teammates rushed down the sideline to celebrate.

Okoye's story and moment on Saturday made waves around the NFL including with Rich Eisen, who named it his No. 1 standout performance of the first week of the preseason during Monday's episode of the "Rich Eisen Show".

Eisen marveled at Okoye's sack, and even shared a story from NFL Network's and Chargers radio color commentator Daniel Jeremiah behind his sack dance.

"Again, a sack in his first organized football game," Eisen said during his show. "He started doing football three years ago in Nigeria.

"Daniel Jeremiah told me the day before the game, the defensive line went up to him and said, 'You've got to have a sack dance,'" Eisen added. "And he practiced it in the meeting rooms just in case he got in the game. And he sacks Stetson Bennett and does the sack dance. And it's his first organized football game.