GameOn Technology and Los Angeles Chargers Unite for Groundbreaking New Project

"This new partnership will continue to evolve the way teams engage with fans by providing them with meaningful content, on their terms, when and where they need it most," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. "Chargers fans will have access to highlights, scoring updates, and real-time stats in chat, ticketing and retail resources, as well as be able to dive deep into the latest coverage from on and off the field.

"We're always looking for ways to bring our fans closer to the team, give them an opportunity to engage with our players and provide fun, unique content throughout the week as we build towards gameday," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "We're excited to team up with GameOn to provide yet another great avenue for Chargers fans to engage with our team."

GameOn applications are powered by ChatOS, the company's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice services. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging messaging experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $18.5 million in total funding to date. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com.

About Los Angeles Chargers