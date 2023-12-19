5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Will Grier

The Chargers on Tuesday signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad.
Here are five things to know about the Bolts new quarterback:
1. A handful of NFL stops
Grier joins the Bolts after recently spending time with the Patriots.
The Chargers will be the fourth team he's been with during the 2023 season.
He spent preseason and training camp with the Cowboys before signing on to the Bengals practice squad in late August.
Grier was then signed to the Patriots active roster in late September before he was waived and added back to their practice squad in late November.
2. A coaching connection
Grier is familiar with a few faces on the Chargers coaching staff.
Grier spent two seasons working with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier during their time together in Dallas.
The Cowboys claimed Grier off waivers in September 2021 and spent the year on the active roster. In 2022, Grier was signed back the Dallas practice squad after being waived in August before being signed to the active roster in October.
He now gets to reunite with his former coaches on the West Coast.
3. Former 3rd-round pick
Grier entered the NFL out of West Virginia, where he was invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
The quarterback would go on to be a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft and was the fifth quarterback selected in that year's edition.
His tenure with the Panthers lasted until 2021, where he was waived around the roster cutdown day.
4. Preseason experience
Grier has made just two NFL starts as most of Grier's game action have come from his performances in the preseason.
Grier has played in 12 preseason games since entering the league and was one of the top quarterbacks in this past preseason.
He finished the 2023 preseason by completing 64 of 84 passes (76.2 percent) for 640 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and two interceptions.
Grier's best game came in Dallas preseason finale when he completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns in that game.
5. Standing out in the Big 12
Before Grier entered the NFL, he was lighting up the Big 12 Conference with West Virginia.
He originally went to Florida but transferred to West Virginia in 2016 and would go on to start two seasons for the Mountaineers.
His West Virginia career for off to a fast start as he threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns to earn the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Award.
He followed it up with an even more impressive season, throwing for 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns (second-most in school history) and eight interceptions in 11 games.
Grier finished his West Virginia career by setting a school record with 19 300-yard passing games. He also has the second-most passing touchdowns in school history with 71.
His performance in 2018 led him to finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was also named to the All-Big 12 Second-Team. Grier also capped off his college career by winning the Senior CLASS Award, which is given to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in 10 NCAA Division I sports.
