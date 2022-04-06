Los Angeles Chargers Earn Prestigious Webby Nomination from International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences

The Los Angeles Chargers have been named a Webby Honoree by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and are also a 2022 Webby Nominee – a recognition for excellence in digital creativity, establishing best practices on a yearly basis and continually pushing the standards of web development higher.
\The Webby nomination singles out the team's social media work in the sports industry as one of the five best in the world in its category. Other nominees in the category include the National Basketball Association, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Competing for the Internet's two most coveted awards, The Webby Award and The Webby People's Voice Award – both a mark of international distinction for Internet excellence – the Chargers nomination places the team's work among the top 12 percent of the over 14,000 record-breaking projects entered from around the world.
Additionally, the team's behind-the-scenes series All In was designated a Webby Honoree in the 'Video - Best Editing' category.
A league-leader in engagement across club social platforms with a knack for consistently churning out fun, trend-setting content that continues to push the envelope, the Chargers' honor comes shortly after being recognized by Complex Magazine as the best social media group in the NFL for the second time in the past three years (2019 & 2021).
Founded in 1998, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences helps drive the creative, technical, purpose-driven and professional progress of the Internet and evolving forms of digital media. An international organization, The Academy selects the nominees and winners for The Webby Awards and The Lovie Awards – the leading honors for the Internet and individual achievement in technology and creativity.
Fans can submit their vote to support the team's nomination at vote.webbyawards.com. Voting is open from April 5 to Thursday, April 21, at 11:59 pm PDT.
All Webby winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 26 and honored at the in-person 26th Annual Webby Awards on Monday, May 16 in New York City.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.