Los Angeles Chargers Earn Prestigious Webby Nomination from International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences

A league-leader in engagement across club social platforms with a knack for consistently churning out fun, trend-setting content that continues to push the envelope, the Chargers' honor comes shortly after being recognized by Complex Magazine as the best social media group in the NFL for the second time in the past three years (2019 & 2021).

Founded in 1998, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences helps drive the creative, technical, purpose-driven and professional progress of the Internet and evolving forms of digital media. An international organization, The Academy selects the nominees and winners for The Webby Awards and The Lovie Awards – the leading honors for the Internet and individual achievement in technology and creativity.

Fans can submit their vote to support the team's nomination at vote.webbyawards.com. Voting is open from April 5 to Thursday, April 21, at 11:59 pm PDT.