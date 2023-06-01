Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The preseason continues as the Los Angeles Chargers host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday afternoon's game will mark the 11th preseason matchup between the two teams. The Saints hold a 6-4 all-time preseason record versus the Chargers, as the teams will play in the preseason for the second straight year — this time in Los Angeles.

Last year's matchup wrapped up the preseason for both teams. The afternoon was highlighted by running back Joshua Kelley, who wowed with a hurdle over a defender on a 15-yard gain.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, August 20

Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM PDT

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Chargers vs. Saints can also be found on affiliate television stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

Play-by-play: Noah Eagle

Analyst: Dan Fouts

Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood

The game will also air nationally on NFL Network.

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)

mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KBFP-AM (Bakersfield), KORE-AM (Eugene, OR), KALZ-FM / KRZR-AM (Fresno), KXNT-AM (Las Vegas), KFIV-AM (Modesto/Stockton), KNWZ-FM, KNWH-AM (Palm Springs/Yucca Valley), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KOGO-AM (San Diego).

