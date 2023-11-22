Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) return home for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday night's matchup will mark the 14th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Ravens hold a 8-6 all-time regular season record against the Bolts. This Week 12 matchup will be the first between the two at SoFi Stadium.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 6 of the 2021 season in Baltimore.

Quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around in this game, finding 10 different targets throughout the afternoon. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa ended the game with a sack and two tackles for loss, while safety Derwin James, Jr., finished with a team-high seven solo tackles on the afternoon.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 26

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Jason Garrett

Sideline: Melissa Stark

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Peacock Every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS