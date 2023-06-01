Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers return home for a division matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional matchup will mark the 127th regular season matchup between the two teams. The Raiders hold a 67-57-2 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won the last two meetings at SoFi Stadium. These teams aren't strangers to close games, as seven of the last eight meetings have been decided by one score.

The last meeting between these two teams at SoFi Stadium came in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The Chargers got off to a hot start, especially on defense, in this season opening matchup. The Bolts defense intercepted the ball three times and accumulated six sacks — three by Khalil Mack and 1.5 from Joey Bosa — enroute to the win. Quarterback Justin Herbert also spread the ball around, finishing with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.

