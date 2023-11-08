Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) host the Detroit Lions (6-2) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's matchup will mark the 13th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Chargers hold a 7-5 all-time record against the Lions, and Sunday will be the first game between the two in Los Angeles. The Bolts have had the upper hand in recent contests, having won seven out of the last nine games.

The last meeting between the two teams came in Week 2 of the 2019 season — a game that took place in Detroit.

This game saw points come at a premium, as both teams combined for just 23 points. Running back Austin Ekeler had a busy game on the ground and through the air, going for 133 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. And even in a low-scoring game, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams had themselves a day. Allen led the Bolts in receiving yards with 98, while Williams hauled in 83 yards on just three receptions.

