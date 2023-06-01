Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) open the 2023 regular season against the Miami Dolphins (0-0) in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday afternoon's season opener will mark the 33rd regular season matchup between the two teams. The Dolphins hold a 17-15 all-time regular season record against the Chargers; however, the Chargers have won two of the last three meetings.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 14 of the 2022 season, a primetime game in Los Angeles that the Chargers won 23-17.

This game was a contest between two AFC playoff hopefuls, and the Bolts got a win that would prove big on the way to a playoff appearance last season. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for a season-high 367 yards and added a touchdown, but it was a short-handed Chargers defense — without safety Derwin James, Jr., and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day — that stole the show during this primetime contest. They held the explosive Miami offense to 219 total yards (145 yards passing) and broke up six passes throughout the evening.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, September 10

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

