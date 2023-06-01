Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers return from their bye week for a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

This Monday night matchup will mark the 13th regular season meeting between the two teams. The Cowboys hold a 7-5 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the Chargers have won three of the last four meetings.

The last meeting between these two teams came in a tight matchup during Week 2 of the 2021 season.

This game was the Chargers home opener during the 2021 season. Although the matchup didn't produce many points, both teams surpassed the 400 total yard mark — including 338 yards passing by quarterback Justin Herbert. It was a big day for the Bolts' pair of star receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as the two combined for 199 yards through the air. This game also featured cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s first career interception, which came midway through the first quarter.

GAME DATE/TIME

Monday, October 16

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES