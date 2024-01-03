Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) finish off the regular season in a divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's divisional matchup will mark the 127th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold a 68-57-1 all-time regular season record against the Bolts. The pair of teams always play close games against one another, and it's been no different recently as four out of the last five have been decided by one possession.

The last meeting between the two teams came earlier this season in Week 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game turned out to be a tale of two halves, as both teams combined for 41 first half points and just seven in the second. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer had a big game through the air, catching five passes for a season-high 133 yards. And the ground game saw some explosive plays as well, with Joshua Kelley bursting through for a 49-yard touchdown run, the third-longest run for the Bolts this season.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, January 7

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline: Aditi Kinkhabwala

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

